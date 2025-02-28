JCM Kartsports Launches to Serve Ontario’s Karting Community

Ontario’s karting community welcomes a new player as JCM Kartsports officially launches, bringing high-quality OTK kart products and expert service to racers. Based out of the Hamilton Regional Kart Club (HRKC), the family-owned business aims to support local and regional karting by providing essential parts, servicing multiple brands, and growing a competitive team.

A New Name in Ontario Karting

The idea for JCM Kartsports took shape last season in a conversation with Terry Ventresca of VSR Racing. Inspired by the need for more karting options in Ontario, the team at JCM Kartsports chose to represent the EOS kart, a distinct and underrepresented OTK brand in the region. This decision allows them to offer something unique while ensuring OTK racers have easy access to necessary parts.

Comprehensive Sales and Service

JCM Kartsports is committed to keeping racers on track with a wide range of OTK karts and parts. The business also partners with various suppliers to service other kart brands, ensuring accessibility for a broad range of competitors. Racers using Rotax Max and Briggs & Stratton engines can also find essential components through JCM’s inventory.

Race Day Support and Online Convenience

With a strong presence at HRKC, JCM Kartsports prioritizes race day support, offering trackside access to crucial parts. The business will also travel to select regional and national events, further extending its reach. Additionally, racers can take advantage of an easy-to-use online store, with the option to have parts delivered to HRKC races or shipped directly to their doorstep.

Multiple payment options, including cash, debit, and credit cards, will be available at the track, ensuring a seamless purchasing experience.

Building a Team for the Future

Beyond sales and service, JCM Kartsports is also focused on developing a competitive race team. Starting with a small group of drivers across various categories, the team has plans to expand into additional classes in the future. Driver announcements will be made soon, adding another exciting dimension to JCM’s entry into the sport.

Supporting the Growth of HRKC

JCM Kartsports is not only about business—it’s about community. By offering an alternative karting brand and ensuring racers have access to the parts they need, the company is dedicated to supporting the growth of HRKC and Ontario karting as a whole.

With its strong foundation and clear vision, JCM Kartsports is poised to make an impact. Ontario’s racers now have another trusted source for karts, parts, and race day support, reinforcing the province’s thriving karting scene.

To learn more about JCM Kartsports and what they have to offer, check out their website, http://jcmkartsports.ca or contact jcmkartsports@gmail.com.