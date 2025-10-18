Jayden Francisco Roars to ROK CUP SuperFinal Victory!

Canada has another major international achievement as victory was secured today in Italy at the ROK CUP SuperFinal!

Competing in Europe for the first time, Jayden Francisco stunned the ROK Cup world, dominating the MINI U10 category from start to finish this week, capping it off with a hard-fought victory in the Final.

Francisco, racing with AV Racing/Parolin this week, started off strong, qualifying on the pole position on Wednesday, topping the charts of 50 entrants.

Throughout the heat races, Francisco remained collected, finishing 2-1-2 to remain on top in the rankings. Converting a pole position into a PreFinal win ensured Francisco started the SuperFinal from the pole position and that is where he truly showcased his talents.

Leading through the opening corners, Francisco was attacked in the first braking zone, losing the lead briefly. Completing a crossover, he regained the lead before the next corner. Running a slightly defensive line in the opening laps, Francisco opened up a small gap as the racers behind battled hard. By lap four, American Josh Bergman was on Francisco’s tail and the two linked up to try and pull away.

Bergman remained locked on the bumper until two laps to go, when he pulled the trigger in the first hairpin. For the first time, Francisco was back in second and didn’t have much time left.

While third place was closing in quickly, Francisco searched for a place to pass. Bergman defended well, but coming into the chicane for the final time, Francisco drove deep into the corner, just barely getting inside the race leader.

It was enough. He exited the corner with the race lead, and when Bergman was attacked in the following corners, Francisco had smooth sailing to victory!

ROK CUP SUPERFINAL CHAMPION.

Francisco joins Jensen Burnett (MINI, 2021) as the only other Canadians to win the ROK CUP SuperFinal.