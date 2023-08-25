Jackson Morley Dominates His Way to Two Canadian Titles

After a dominating performance this past weekend at the Hamilton Karting Complex, Jackson Morley is showing that he is at the highest level in the Mini divisions.

He started Championship Sunday with a flawless drive in Rotax Mini Max. Perfect lap after perfect lap saw him pull away to a 12.4-second margin of victory to earn his first Canadian Karting Championship.

Joining Morley on the podium in Mini Max were Antoine Lemieux and Decklan Deonarine. For their efforts between the Canadian Championships and the Canadian Open at ICAR, Lemieux and Edward Kennedy were awarded tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Returning to the track in the afternoon, it was a little tougher in the Mini Rok division. Cole Medeiros and Decklan Deonarine started on the front row and held their own in the first few laps. Ryker Magro also took a shot at the race lead on lap two, until Morley worked his way to the front on lap four.

A few clean laps out front and some passing for second place opened up a margin for Morley that he wouldn’t relinquish and after his second 22-lap sprint, Morley crossed the finish line for his second National Title on the day.

Medeiros was able to separate himself from the pack to take vice-champion honours while Deonarine won the battle for the third and final podium spot, his second of the day.

“It feels like a dream come true,” exclaimed Morley to CKN. “All of the hard work has paid off and now I’m ready to move onto the next chapter. I will be moving to Rok Junior for the remainder of the season. I really can’t thank the entire Prime Powerteam, especially the coaching from Kenneth O’Keefe and Trevor Wickens, as well as the support from all of my sponsors. What a weekend!”