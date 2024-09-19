It’s Time to Crown the Inaugural Class of Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Champions

It’s been a hot minute since the second round of the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge took place back in June at the Mosport Karting Centre as the extremely busy summer season filled up everyone’s karting schedules.

Now that September is here, it’s time to refocus on club racing and this weekend, the inaugural class of Ontario Inter-Club Challenge champions will be crowned at the Hamilton Karting Complex.

The first two rounds were two of the largest events in Canada this season, with round two peaking at 221 entries of just Briggs four-cycle competitors, including a massive 76 drivers in Briggs Senior! We’re not expecting to break this record this weekend, but there’s a chance that the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge could host its third straight event with over 200 drivers.

The Hamilton Karting Complex has been a very busy place this season, hosting all the majors. The Canadian Karting Championships were a hit for the second year in a row, the Ron Fellows Karting Championship crowned their champions at the circuit in July, and the new RMC Ontario recently just completed their season with two champions winning tickets to compete in Italy in the Rotax Grand Finals. Closing out the Inter-Club Challenge at Hamilton just feels right at one of Canada’s most popular circuits that has seen an array of track and facility upgrades over the past two seasons.

But this race isn’t about the majors, this one is about the die-hard four-cycle club racers, the ones who don’t quite get the attention they deserve, the ones on the cusp of making a name for themselves, the families whose full efforts are centred on club racing only, and that is what has made the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge great this season.

The competition level at these events has been so intense from top to bottom, that minor mistakes or mishaps can alter a race day in seconds. Drivers have been leading on one lap and barely hanging on to the top five on the next. In Junior and Senior Light, we’ve seen drivers win heat races and not even finish the Final in the top ten. It truly has been two of the most competitive races we’ve witnessed this season.

In round one at Goodwood, TRAK members scored five of the six race wins and in round two at Mosport, MIKA racers went three for six. Will the local HRKC members be able to defend their home track this weekend? This will be one of the stories to keep an eye on.

Another story will be the weather. It appears we will finally have a dry weekend of Inter-Club competition after rain and fog interrupted both the Goodwood and Mosport events.

The chase the championships

As for the championship within the club racing championships, the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge will award their class champions on Sunday. The drivers in each category who score the most points between all three events will be awarded a championship pennant and a brand-new Briggs 206 engine.

The battles are very close in just about every category. Check out the standings below, including the Junior Light division which sees the top four drivers separated by only 35 points!

Briggs Cadet

Goodwood Mosport Hamilton Total 1. Jayden Francisco 200 200 400 2. Asher Pavan 175 140 315 3. Melville Dos Santos 155 155 310 4. Carlo Lot 100 175 275 5. Liam Francisco 95 130 225

Briggs Junior Lite

Goodwood Mosport Hamilton Total 1. Blake Fregeau 140 200 340 2. Jamie Stewien 200 130 330 3. Ethan Tyers 175 140 315 4. Andrew Adams 130 175 305 5. Niko Picerno 155 120 275

Briggs Junior

Goodwood Mosport Hamilton Total 1. Declan Black 200 175 375 2. Sebastian Day 120 200 320 3. Quinn Tyers 155 130 285 4. Elijah Joshi 200 55 255 5. Ethan Chan 140 110 250

Briggs Senior

Goodwood Mosport Hamilton Total 1. Gianluca Savaglio 175 130 305 2. Vassil Tchiplakov 200 90 290 3. Jordan Prior 100 165 265 4. Nicky Palladino 65 200 265 5. Gavin Goldie 130 100 230

Briggs Senior Heavy

Goodwood Mosport Hamilton Total 1. Vassil Tchiplakov 225 200 425 2. Jonathon Treadwell 175 175 350 3. Noah Van Stratan 110 155 265 4. Jason Rothman 155 100 255 5. Carson Bartlett 140 90 230

Briggs Masters

Goodwood Mosport Hamilton Total 1. David Miller 200 140 340 2. Ian Macintyre 140 175 315 3. Zach Boam 180 120 300 4. Rich Folino 95 200 295 5. Jeff Conte 175 45 220

The format for the weekend is simple. Practice is open to everyone on Saturday and a full day of racing, featuring Qualifying, two heat races, a Superheat and a Final will take place on Sunday.

