It’s CKN Dash for Cash Race Week!

It’s finally here! The CKN Dash for Cash hits the track this weekend at the freshly extended and repaved Hamilton Karting Complex.

Racers from all regions are invited to partake in this weekend’s double-header event, which for most, could be the first time they see the updated facility.

Saturday will be the CKN Dash for Cash where great prizes will be awarded and depending on the class size, some huge cash prizes will be awarded. So be sure to invite all your racing buddies to compete this weekend as the more we get, the more we give away.

On Sunday the Hamilton Regional Karting Club will welcome the Mosport International Karting Association for an inter-club race day. Battling head-to-head racers will get the chance this weekend to get up to speed for the upcoming Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship event that will take place next weekend, as well as navigate the circuit that will host this year’s GDS Canadian Karting Championships in August.

Registration for the two races this weekend is available online through the Canadian Mini Indy website, or click here: http://canadianminiindy.com/bookings/hrkc-special-events.

CKN will be trackside for both events this weekend, covering the action on our social media along with our race reports and photo galleries following the weekend. As always, we will have weekend photo packages available on the CKN Online Store, and we will also have our BRAND NEW merch available for purchase. So be sure to stop by the CKN tent to check our new stuff out.

We’re very excited to get our first taste of racing activity at the Hamilton Karting Complex and we really hope to see as many racers there as possible. It’s going to be a great weekend.

For those competing in the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship event at Hamilton on July 22-23, registration for that event is now open as well on the http://ronfellowskarting.com website.