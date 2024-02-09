Introducing the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge!

Ontario Briggs racers, ask and you shall receive.

Today we are excited to announce the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge where three of the largest karting clubs will come together and integrate a special race program into their Briggs club racing schedule.

Discussions throughout the winter have brought the Hamilton Regional Kart Club (HRKC) together with the Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA) and the Toronto Racing Association of Karters (TRAK) to co-host three events with intentions of pitting all of their racers together in an inter-club battle. One-day events, no parking fees, no big team tents, no pit pass fees and everyone is welcome.

Each club will host and welcome the other two clubs’ four-cycle racers into one of their already scheduled club races in 2024 for increased competition at an incredible value. A special single-day race format will be utilized for these races, providing nearly double the regular track time of a standard club race. The events will be exclusively for Briggs racers, covering all of the classes from Cadet to Masters. There will also be a Briggs Super Pro category!

Each race day will feature Qualifying, two heat races, a Superheat PreFinal and a Feature with the top five in each category receiving trophies at the end of each day. The program will also recognize the top finishers at the culmination of all three events with more prizes!

A couple of major points that make this program exciting and enticing:

The program is offering an exceptional early bird special to all racers, providing the opportunity to participate in the entire 3-race Challenge for an incredible value of $400.00!

VEGA Blue and VEGA Blue ‘ONT’ tires will be accepted and new tires will NOT be mandatory.

Each track will be open for practice on the day prior to their race.

The events are open to ALL racers with a valid club racing license. Visitors welcomed!

Each club will appoint a race director and the three will work together at each event.

The three races will be held on the following dates:

May 26, Goodwood Kartways

June 23, Mosport Karting Centre

September 22, Hamilton Karting Complex

The events will be open to the following Briggs & Stratton categories:

Cadet

Junior Lite

Junior

Senior

Super Pro

Senior Heavy / Masters

Racers, you will not want to miss out on these events this summer where we’re expecting big grids, great competition, and the chance to get back on track at all three of Ontario’s favourite race circuits.

More exciting information about the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge will be available on the website http://inter-club.ca soon, including confirmation of prizes, registration information and more.