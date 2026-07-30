Introducing Kartfest: Canada’s Biggest Karting Festival Comes to Hamilton This August

Press release by: KartStars Canada.

The Hamilton Karting Complex is excited to introduce Kartfest, an all-new premier karting event that combines two of Canada’s most popular race weekends into one unforgettable festival of racing. Taking place August 6-9, 2026, Kartfest brings together the KartStars National Championship and the Constructors Cup to create one of the biggest and most exciting karting events of the season.

More racing. More prizes. More giveaways. More fun.

For years, the KartStars National Championship has been known for its incredible atmosphere and the coveted Legendary Bear Trophies—some of the most recognizable and sought-after trophies in Canadian karting. This year, those famous Bear Trophies return as part of an expanded Kartfest experience that delivers even more on and off the track.

Double the Fun. Double the Prizing. Double the Giveaways.

Kartfest isn’t just another race weekend – it’s a karting festival designed for racers, teams and families alike.

Competitors will enjoy:

The prestigious KartStars National Championship

The Constructors Cup Team Race

Massive amounts of track time over three action-packed days

Incredible prizes across multiple championships

Exclusive Kartfest merchandise and giveaways

One of the best atmospheres of the Canadian karting season

Classes for Everyone – Kartfest features competition for Briggs, Rotax and ROK competitors.

ROK Classes

Mini ROK

VLR Junior

VLR Senior/Masters

Rotax Classes

Mini Max

Junior Max

Senior Max

Briggs Classes

Cadet

Junior Lite

Junior

Senior

Masters



Adding even more excitement to the weekend is the Friday Night KartStars Shootout, featuring special night racing for:

KartStars Cadet

KartStars Junior

KartStars Senior

Night racing under the lights always delivers an unforgettable atmosphere, making Friday evening one of the highlights of Kartfest.

Briggs Drivers Have Even More to Race For

Kartfest also serves as Round 3 of the BSC Ontario (Briggs & Stratton Challenge), giving Briggs competitors the opportunity to score valuable championship points while racing for the outstanding prizes that BSC Ontario has become known for including REV Bucks, Xeramic prize packs and more.

Giveaways for Everyone

No karting festival would be complete without great swag.

Every competitor has the opportunity to receive exclusive Kartfest merchandise, including:

Kartfest Bucket Hats

Kartfest T-Shirts

In addition, the first 125 registered BSC Ontario drivers will receive exclusive BSC Ontario Socks, continuing one of the series’ most popular traditions.

The Perfect Warm-Up for Canadian Karting Championships

With the Canadian Karting Championships taking place immediately after Kartfest at Hamilton Karting Complex, there couldn’t be a better opportunity to prepare.

Kartfest gives drivers:

Valuable race experience

Extensive track time

Extra testing opportunities

Competitive racing against many of Canada’s best drivers

It’s two major race events on back-to-back weekends at one of Canada’s premier karting facilities.

Important Trailer Move-In Information

Please note, trailer move-in day is Monday, August 4th.

With a large number of individual racers and teams arriving for two consecutive major events, there will be plenty of activity around the facility. We ask everyone to allow extra time for arrival and to please be patient as staff work to get everyone a paddock spot/

Get Your Practice In – Don’t arrive unprepared.

Hamilton Karting Complex has seven practice days available leading into Kartfest and the Canadian Karting Championships, giving drivers plenty of opportunities to fine-tune their setup before racing begins.

Practice can be booked online here:

https://hamiltonkartingcomplex.com/booking-own-kart-practice/

Event Information – visit https://hamiltonkartingcomplex.com/kartfest

Race Schedule https://hamiltonkartingcomplex.com/wp-content/uploads/2026-Kartfest-Race-Schedule-V3-07.15.26.pdf

Thursday Practice Schedule https://hamiltonkartingcomplex.com/wp-content/uploads/2026-Kartfest-Thurds-Schedule-.pdf

Race Registration https://hamiltonkartingcomplex.com/booking-races/

Registration is now open.

Whether you’re chasing a Legendary Bear Trophy, competing for BSC Ontario championship points, racing under the lights on Friday night, or preparing for the Canadian Karting Championships, Kartfest promises to be one of the biggest, most exciting karting events Canada has ever seen.

We’ll see you at Hamilton Karting Complex this August.