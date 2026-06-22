Ingratta Stays Perfect with Second Straight RMC Ontario Victory

Ayden Ingratta continued his perfect start to the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Ontario season on Sunday, scoring his second consecutive Rotax Senior victory at Mosport Karting Centre and extending his championship advantage after Round 2, celebrating the victory with his father on Father’s Day.

The weekend belonged to the Racing Edge Motorsports squad, with Ingratta facing constant pressure from teammates William Bouthillier and Joshua Soumvalis throughout every session.

Bouthillier (REM/Kosmic) opened the event by securing the CKN Pole Position Award in Qualifying and won the first heat race. Ingratta (REM/Kosmic) won heat two and took over the event from there, winning heat three, the Super Heat and the Final.

When it came time for the Final, Ingratta led the field away but was never able to shake Soumvalis (REM/Kosmic) and Bouthillier. The trio ran nose-to-tail for all 18 laps, with Soumvalis finally making a move for the lead with just three laps remaining. His advantage lasted only one lap, however, as Ingratta responded immediately to reclaim the top spot and drive to victory.

At the checkered flag, Ingratta crossed the line just 0.044 seconds ahead of Soumvalis, with Bouthillier completing a dominant Racing Edge Motorsports sweep of the podium. However, post-race technical inspection resulted in Bouthillier being excluded from the results due to a technical infraction.

The exclusion elevated Ryan Maxwell (Prime/Redspeed) to third place and his second Rotax Senior podium finish of the season after a strong drive to fourth on track.

Logan Pacza (Prime/Redspeed) inherited fourth position after originally crossing the line fifth. Ahead of him on track was Roman Doria (REM/Kosmic), but a five-second pushback bumper penalty dropped Doria to fifth in the final classification.

The strength of Racing Edge Motorsports was evident throughout the field, with seven of the top ten finishers representing the team in the highly competitive Rotax Senior category.

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

The Rotax Max Challenge Ontario championship now heads to Round 3 at Toronto Motorsports Park, where competitors will tackle a circuit that has not hosted kart racing in nearly twenty years.