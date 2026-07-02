Ingratta Holds Off Challengers for Third Straight Rotax Victory

Ayden Ingratta’s remarkable start to the 2026 Rotax season continued this past weekend as he claimed his third consecutive victory, taking top honours in Rotax Senior Max during the opening round of the RMC Quebec Championship at TAG Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant.

While Ingratta entered the weekend unbeaten after sweeping the opening two rounds of the RMC Ontario Championship, this proved to be his toughest challenge yet.

The highly competitive 26-driver field showed just how close the racing would be during qualifying, where William Bouthillier (REM/Kosmic) secured pole position with the top twelve drivers separated by less than half a second. Even more impressive, the fastest three drivers were covered by under one-tenth of a second.

Timothe Pernod (PSL/BirelART) carried his momentum into the PreFinal, making an early pass for the lead and holding on to earn the race win and pole position for the Final, narrowly ahead of Ingratta (REM/Kosmic) and Ryan Maxwell (Prime/RedSpeed).

When the Final began, Ingratta wasted no time making his move. Diving deep into Turn One, he out-braked Pernod to seize the lead before the opening lap was complete.

Pernod attempted to fight back two laps later with a move to the inside entering turn two, but Ingratta shut the door to maintain control. The lost momentum allowed Maxwell to slip into second, while Bouthillier briefly challenged Pernod before settling into fourth.

From there, the top three remained tightly grouped, but Ingratta never put a wheel wrong. Saving his strongest pace for the closing laps, he gradually edged away to secure his third straight Rotax victory.

Maxwell crossed the line in second, while Pernod rounded out the podium. Bouthillier and Noah Landry completed the top five after consistent performances throughout the weekend.

One of the standout drives belonged to Leopold Schrevel, who charged from the back of the starting grid to eighth before heartbreak struck with two laps remaining. His front nosecone detached from the kart, forcing him out of contention and leaving him classified last in the final results.

With maximum points once again, Ingratta heads into round two carrying plenty of momentum for the championship, but with his ticket to the Rotax Grand Finals already secured, it could be a battle for Vice-Champion that awards the ticket at RMC Quebec.

Ayden Ingratta (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Final Results