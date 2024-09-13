Inaugural RMC Ontario Champions Confirmed at Hamilton

The final two members to join Team Canada for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals were confirmed last weekend at the RMC Ontario championship finale. The five-race mini-series once again had to battle the elements to determine the race winners and champions, capping off a great return of Rotax Max racing in Ontario.

The inaugural RMC Ontario champions were Cole Medeiros in Junior Max and Arnaud Sabourin in Senior Max, who were awarded tickets to compete in Italy. In addition, Leo Da Silva was crowned the Mini Max champion.

The fifth and final race of the mini-series was run under the lights at the Hamilton Karting Complex and saw a rain shower during the PreFinal races and interrupted the competition.

Taking his first win of the Rotax season, Ryker Magro mastered the wet conditions to score the race win over Stefano Lanzilotta and Leo Da Silva. Da Silva entered the night with the championship locked up and still battled hard until the end.

Courtesy of his National title a few weeks prior, Cole Medeiros was in the driver’s seat for the Junior Max championship and he confirmed it with a fourth-place finish on very challenging track conditions. Scoring his first RMC win of the season was Aristeides Theodoropoulos over Major Makovskis and Jackson Morley.

The title race in Senior Max brought everyone to the fences for the night’s final race, and the top three ended up separated by only five points!

Frankie Esposito did his best to close the gap, scoring the race win under the lights with Michael Nickle close behind. Crossing in finish line in third place to clinch the title was Arnaud Sabourin, edging out Ryax Maxwell by only two points and Esposito by five.

Medeiros and Sabourin will join Team Canada for the first time and compete at the Napoli International Circuit in Sarno, Italy this fall at the Rotax Grand Finals. The Grand Finals provides equal equipment to nearly 400 drivers from around the world to compete for one of the most prestigious titles in karting.