Huge Contingent of Canadian Racers Competing in ROK Vegas!

It’s November CKN Nation and that means it’s time for ROK Vegas!

North America’s largest ROK Cup race is ready to roll at the RIO All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Canada has a massive number of competitors taking part.

Making up at least 70 of the more than 350 entries for this week’s race, Canada is easily the second-largest contingent of racers competing in ROK Vegas.

Canadians are entered in every category competing this week and we have some heavy hitters easily capable of coming home with a victory. Just scrolling through the list of drivers gives us goosebumps as we can sense a number of podium possibilities on Sunday.

Our racers will navigate a temporary circuit built in the rear parking lot of the RIO Hotel. ROK Cup USA has tried a new layout after utilizing a similar track the last few times the event has taken place at the RIO and some initial chats with drivers see them excited to tackle the new challenge.

Throughout the paddock, a number of Canadian race teams are in attendance including PSL Karting, Racing Edge Motorsports, Prime Powerteam, Catalyst Driver Development, Italian Motors, Vemme Kart and The RaceLab, while Premier Karting, ES-Team Racing and Professional Racing Ontario have a few of their drivers being supported by their fellow Canadian outfits.

A number of drivers have opted to pull double duty this weekend to maximize their time on the temporary circuit as well as double their odds of success. Those drivers include Olivier Chasse (Micro and Mini), Antoine Lemieux (Mini and Junior), Anthony Martella (Junior and VLR Junior), Alex Chartier (Junior and VLR Junior), Adam Ali (Senior and VLR Senior), Daniel Ali (Senior and VLR Senior), Mackenzie Milwain (Senior and VLR Senior) and Laurent Legault (Senior and VLR Senior).

Practice begins on Wednesday in Las Vegas as drivers will get 7 sessions on track to learn the circuit and get up to speed. Qualifying will take place on Thursday afternoon to set the grid for the first heat race. Drivers will get four heat races throughout Friday and Saturday, which will be progressive heats building a cumulative total of points which will set the grid for Sunday’s main events.

Racers: It’s not too late to order your photo package for ROK Vegas. Order here: https://www.canadiankartingnews.com/store/2022-ROK-VEGAS-Photo-Package-p493583784

It’s going to be a crazy busy week in Las Vegas and if you are lucky enough to be here, you are in for a treat.

We will do our best to keep you at home updated on how our drivers are doing at this spectacular event and as always, be sure to follow our social media channels for some of our favourite photographs from the week.

2022 ROK Vegas Canadian Driver List

(As of October 28, Note: there have been more than 20 additional entries from our initial entry list, so each class total will be higher)

ROK Micro – 31 Entries

Sebastian De Moissac, Vemme Kart, Team Vemme Kart

Leo Da Silva, LN Kart, Racing Edge Motorsports

Ryker Magro, BirelART, Prime Powerteam

Olivier Chasse, Kosmic Kart, Rolison Performance Group

Massimo Lorusso, OTK, Racing Edge Motorsports

Nicholas Lorusso, OTK, Racing Edge Motorsports

Rocco Simone, Parolin, Parolin USA

ROK Mini – 39 Entries

Ty Fisher, The Racelab, JV Kart

Cole Medeiros, BirelART, PRO with Prime

Mathias Broerken, ITALKART, Catalyst Driver Development

Gabriel Balog, The Racelab, JV Kart

Decklan Deonarine, OTK, Racing Edge Motorsports

Antoine Lemieux, BirelART, PSL Karting

Olivier Chasse, Kosmic Kart, Rolison Performance Group

Rayan Ghandour, Kosmic Kart, Rolison Performance Group

Jackson Morley, BirelART, Prime Powerteam

Alexis Baillargeon, BirelART, PSL Karting

ROK Junior – 31 Entries

Joseph Launi, CL Kart, PRO with Prime

Alex Chartier, TonyKart, Ryan Perry Motorsports

Ryan Maxwell, Kosmic Kart, Racing Edge Motorsports

Anthony Martella, TonyKart, Ryan Perry Motorsports

Mayer Deonarine, OTK, Racing Edge Motorsports

Francesco Esposito, BirelART, Prime Powerteam

Zachary Taylor, Aluminos, Aluminos Racing

Antoine Lemieux, BirelART, PSL Karting

Caleb Campbell, RedSpeed, Speed Concepts Racing

Frederique Lemieux, OTK, Premier Karting with REM

ROK Senior – 32 Entries

Kris Dinkov, Vemme Kart, Vemme Kart Racing

Ayden Ingratta, CRG, Speed Concepts Racing

Patrick Woods-Toth, BirelART, Prime Powerteam

Laurent Legault, Kosmic, Rolison Performance Group

Mackenzie Milwain, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports

Zachary Claman Demelo, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports

Daniel Ali, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports

Nolan Bower, BirelART, Prime Powerteam

Jordan Redlin, Vemme Kart, ES-Team Racing

Eamon Lowe, CRG, Racing Edge Motorsports

Adam Ali, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports

ROK Masters – 23 Entries

Bryan Stauffer, Vemme Kart, Vemme Kart Racing

Erik Gerlof, OTK, ES-Team Racing

Alan Burnell, Vemme Kart, ES-Team Racing

David Laplante, OTK, Premier Karting with REM

Daryle Redlin, Vemme Kart, ES-Team Racing

Joe Crupi, OTK, Racing Edge Motorsports

ROK Shifter – 43 Entries

Davide Greco, BirelART, PSL Karting

Josh Conquer, Maranello Kart, Carblos Racing

Ryan Martin, CRG, Ron White Racing

Jared Ramnarayan, CL Kart, PRO with Prime

Nicolas Taylor, Aluminos, Aluminos Racing

Remo Ruscitti, ITALKART, Catalyst Driver Development

Evan Arnold, ITALKART, Italian Motors

ROK Shifter Master – 34 Entries

Francesco Vassallo, BirelART, PSL Karting

Don McGregor, ITALKART, Italian Motors

VLR Junior – 47 Entries

Sydney Cassels, ITALKART, Catalyst Driver Development

Anthony Martella, TonyKart, Ryan Perry Motorsports

Alex Chartier, TonyKart, Ryan Perry Motorsports

Carter Mcgregor, ITALKART, Italian Motors

VLR Senior – 41 Entries

Antonio Costantino, ITALKART, Italian Motors

Cyrus Pischke, Vemme Kart, Vemme Kart Racing

Laurent Legault, Kosmic, Rolison Performance Group

Mackenzie Milwain, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports

Darryen Hliwa, CRG, Ron White Racing

Daniel Ali, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports

Carter Marshall, ITALKART, Catalyst Driver Development

Scott Hargrove, ITALKART, Catalyst Driver Development

Adam Ali, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports

VLR Masters – 27 Entries