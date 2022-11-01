#ROKVegas
Huge Contingent of Canadian Racers Competing in ROK Vegas!
It’s November CKN Nation and that means it’s time for ROK Vegas!
North America’s largest ROK Cup race is ready to roll at the RIO All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Canada has a massive number of competitors taking part.
Making up at least 70 of the more than 350 entries for this week’s race, Canada is easily the second-largest contingent of racers competing in ROK Vegas.
Canadians are entered in every category competing this week and we have some heavy hitters easily capable of coming home with a victory. Just scrolling through the list of drivers gives us goosebumps as we can sense a number of podium possibilities on Sunday.
Our racers will navigate a temporary circuit built in the rear parking lot of the RIO Hotel. ROK Cup USA has tried a new layout after utilizing a similar track the last few times the event has taken place at the RIO and some initial chats with drivers see them excited to tackle the new challenge.
Throughout the paddock, a number of Canadian race teams are in attendance including PSL Karting, Racing Edge Motorsports, Prime Powerteam, Catalyst Driver Development, Italian Motors, Vemme Kart and The RaceLab, while Premier Karting, ES-Team Racing and Professional Racing Ontario have a few of their drivers being supported by their fellow Canadian outfits.
A number of drivers have opted to pull double duty this weekend to maximize their time on the temporary circuit as well as double their odds of success. Those drivers include Olivier Chasse (Micro and Mini), Antoine Lemieux (Mini and Junior), Anthony Martella (Junior and VLR Junior), Alex Chartier (Junior and VLR Junior), Adam Ali (Senior and VLR Senior), Daniel Ali (Senior and VLR Senior), Mackenzie Milwain (Senior and VLR Senior) and Laurent Legault (Senior and VLR Senior).
Practice begins on Wednesday in Las Vegas as drivers will get 7 sessions on track to learn the circuit and get up to speed. Qualifying will take place on Thursday afternoon to set the grid for the first heat race. Drivers will get four heat races throughout Friday and Saturday, which will be progressive heats building a cumulative total of points which will set the grid for Sunday’s main events.
Racers: It’s not too late to order your photo package for ROK Vegas. Order here: https://www.canadiankartingnews.com/store/2022-ROK-VEGAS-Photo-Package-p493583784
It’s going to be a crazy busy week in Las Vegas and if you are lucky enough to be here, you are in for a treat.
We will do our best to keep you at home updated on how our drivers are doing at this spectacular event and as always, be sure to follow our social media channels for some of our favourite photographs from the week.
2022 ROK Vegas Canadian Driver List
(As of October 28, Note: there have been more than 20 additional entries from our initial entry list, so each class total will be higher)
ROK Micro – 31 Entries
- Sebastian De Moissac, Vemme Kart, Team Vemme Kart
- Leo Da Silva, LN Kart, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Ryker Magro, BirelART, Prime Powerteam
- Olivier Chasse, Kosmic Kart, Rolison Performance Group
- Massimo Lorusso, OTK, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Nicholas Lorusso, OTK, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Rocco Simone, Parolin, Parolin USA
ROK Mini – 39 Entries
- Ty Fisher, The Racelab, JV Kart
- Cole Medeiros, BirelART, PRO with Prime
- Mathias Broerken, ITALKART, Catalyst Driver Development
- Gabriel Balog, The Racelab, JV Kart
- Decklan Deonarine, OTK, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Antoine Lemieux, BirelART, PSL Karting
- Olivier Chasse, Kosmic Kart, Rolison Performance Group
- Rayan Ghandour, Kosmic Kart, Rolison Performance Group
- Jackson Morley, BirelART, Prime Powerteam
- Alexis Baillargeon, BirelART, PSL Karting
ROK Junior – 31 Entries
- Joseph Launi, CL Kart, PRO with Prime
- Alex Chartier, TonyKart, Ryan Perry Motorsports
- Ryan Maxwell, Kosmic Kart, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Anthony Martella, TonyKart, Ryan Perry Motorsports
- Mayer Deonarine, OTK, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Francesco Esposito, BirelART, Prime Powerteam
- Zachary Taylor, Aluminos, Aluminos Racing
- Antoine Lemieux, BirelART, PSL Karting
- Caleb Campbell, RedSpeed, Speed Concepts Racing
- Frederique Lemieux, OTK, Premier Karting with REM
ROK Senior – 32 Entries
- Kris Dinkov, Vemme Kart, Vemme Kart Racing
- Ayden Ingratta, CRG, Speed Concepts Racing
- Patrick Woods-Toth, BirelART, Prime Powerteam
- Laurent Legault, Kosmic, Rolison Performance Group
- Mackenzie Milwain, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Zachary Claman Demelo, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Daniel Ali, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Nolan Bower, BirelART, Prime Powerteam
- Jordan Redlin, Vemme Kart, ES-Team Racing
- Eamon Lowe, CRG, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Adam Ali, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports
ROK Masters – 23 Entries
- Bryan Stauffer, Vemme Kart, Vemme Kart Racing
- Erik Gerlof, OTK, ES-Team Racing
- Alan Burnell, Vemme Kart, ES-Team Racing
- David Laplante, OTK, Premier Karting with REM
- Daryle Redlin, Vemme Kart, ES-Team Racing
- Joe Crupi, OTK, Racing Edge Motorsports
ROK Shifter – 43 Entries
- Davide Greco, BirelART, PSL Karting
- Josh Conquer, Maranello Kart, Carblos Racing
- Ryan Martin, CRG, Ron White Racing
- Jared Ramnarayan, CL Kart, PRO with Prime
- Nicolas Taylor, Aluminos, Aluminos Racing
- Remo Ruscitti, ITALKART, Catalyst Driver Development
- Evan Arnold, ITALKART, Italian Motors
ROK Shifter Master – 34 Entries
- Francesco Vassallo, BirelART, PSL Karting
- Don McGregor, ITALKART, Italian Motors
VLR Junior – 47 Entries
- Sydney Cassels, ITALKART, Catalyst Driver Development
- Anthony Martella, TonyKart, Ryan Perry Motorsports
- Alex Chartier, TonyKart, Ryan Perry Motorsports
- Carter Mcgregor, ITALKART, Italian Motors
VLR Senior – 41 Entries
- Antonio Costantino, ITALKART, Italian Motors
- Cyrus Pischke, Vemme Kart, Vemme Kart Racing
- Laurent Legault, Kosmic, Rolison Performance Group
- Mackenzie Milwain, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Darryen Hliwa, CRG, Ron White Racing
- Daniel Ali, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports
- Carter Marshall, ITALKART, Catalyst Driver Development
- Scott Hargrove, ITALKART, Catalyst Driver Development
- Adam Ali, Kosmic, Racing Edge Motorsports
VLR Masters – 27 Entries
- Dave Lawlor, Vemme Kart, MAD Racing
- Cameron Cassels, ITALKART, Catalyst Driver Development
- Sam Beswick, ITALKART, Ignition Motorsports