HRKC Welcomes MIKA for Interclub Action at Hamilton

Following up the CKN Dash for Cash on Saturday, the Hamilton Regional Karting Club welcomed racers from the Mosport International Karting Association on Sunday for an interclub battle royale.

The joint club event featured 146 entrants including a whopping 40 in Briggs Senior and for many, it was a great tune-up for the upcoming Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship event at Hamilton.

Once again there were threatening skies throughout the day, but thankfully the rain did not arrive and the entire day was run on a dry track.

The new surface was really put to the test, as were the new turf runoff areas on the exit of corners one, three and eight, which worked well to keep dirt and debris off the track in popular runoff spots.

The racing was tight all day long but a number of drivers were able to showcase their strength in the Final, with large margins of victory including Pearce Wade in ROK Junior, Frankie Esposito in ROK Senior, James Tufford in Briggs Junior Lite, Carlo Lot in Brigs Junior and Jackson Morley in Mini ROK.

There were also some last-lap showdowns as Alex DiFrangia pulled off a great pass on Logan Ferguson for the win in Briggs Masters while Ari Theodoropoulos came from the back to the front in Briggs Junior to get the lead with two laps to go and seal the deal. A last lap, last corner miscue with a lap kart stopped Sebastian Matthews from a weekend sweep in VLR Senior and allowed Frankie Savaglio to slip by and get the victory.

Finally, the Briggs Senior race ended a few laps early after a scary crash involving Tristan Pfeil and Wilfred Chui required some attention. Thankfully both drivers were able to walk away and David Barnes was declared the race winner.

CKN Dash for Cash Report | Dash for Cash + Interclub Photo Gallery