HRKC Supports RMC Ontario With Great Club Racing Action

While the spotlight was on the Rotax Max Challenge Ontario opener, the Hamilton Regional Karting Club stole its fair share of the show with two action-packed rounds of club racing, delivering excitement, drama, and edge-of-your-seat finishes all weekend long.

For the second straight week, HRKC racers hit the track for a doubleheader, hosting Races 6 and 7 of their 2025 club championship. A healthy mix of hometown regulars and visiting racers pushed the level of competition to new heights, thrilling the crowd at the Hamilton Karting Complex.

The Briggs Senior category was electric, with 31 drivers throwing down in two of the most intense races of the weekend. On Saturday, Mitchell Morrow (BirelART) made it four straight wins at Hamilton, fighting off heavy pressure from Logan Pacza (BirelART). The duo broke away early, while Owen McCarthy (BirelART) and Alex Murphy (CL Kart) battled for the final podium spot. Murphy timed his move perfectly, grabbing third on the final lap.

Three wide to the finish line in Briggs Senior – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Sunday’s showdown was even more dramatic. Morrow rocketed to an early lead while chaos unfolded behind him. But the pack eventually calmed, and McCarthy and Pacza worked together to reel him in. The final laps saw the trio locked in a drafting war, going three-wide to the checkered flag. Pacza came out on top in a photo finish, just ahead of McCarthy and a charging Morrow.

Briggs Junior saw Cole Campin (BirelART) deliver a clean sweep. Saturday’s race was a back-and-forth brawl with Andrew Adams (TonyKart) and George Panagos (BirelART), with Campin holding strong at the front. On Sunday, Kaden Malik (BirelART) crossed the line first but was penalized for contact in the final laps, handing the win to Campin. Jackson Corbett (BirelART) and Adams completed the podium.

Briggs Junior roars into corner 1 led by Cole Campin (219) – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

In Junior Lite, fans were treated to a thrilling duel between Wyatt Smith (Intrepid) and Cody Shaw (TonyKart). Saturday came down to a drag race, with Smith winning by a razor-thin margin of 0.08 seconds over Shaw, while Noah Prodger claimed third. On Sunday, Shaw came back with a vengeance, dominating the field to win by more than five seconds. Prodger improved to second, and Smith rounded out the podium.

Cadet competition was fierce, but Nate Stockwell (LN Kart) proved unstoppable. He held off relentless pressure from Jackson Duncan (BirelART) on Saturday, with Ethan Smith (Intrepid) and fast qualifier Max Koutsoukis (OTK) stepping onto the podium. Sunday’s race brought more fireworks as Smith took the early lead before Stockwell powered past and held off a late charge to claim win number two. Duncan recovered to grab third after overtaking Koutsoukis in the closing laps.

Briggs Masters closed the weekend with back-to-back barn burners. Saturday’s race was a nail-biter to the finish as Patrick Lelievre (BirelART) edged out Christopher Mitchell (OTK) and Levon Beaudin (Intrepid) in a thrilling final-lap dash. Sunday introduced a new player to the mix as Matthew Radaelli (TB Kart) traded blows with Lelievre in the final laps before crossing the line just inches ahead. Mitchell returned to the podium, while Beaudin was left just outside in fourth.

Nate Stockwell celebrates his Cadet victory (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

The HRKC will be back in action when RMC Ontario returns to the Hamilton Karting Complex on July 12-13 for round two. Everyone’s invited, and full event details can be found at hamiltonkartingcomplex.com. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action!