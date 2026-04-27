HRKC Launch Season with 51 Drivers in Briggs Senior!

It was a jam-packed day at the Hamilton Karting Complex on Sunday as the Hamilton Regional Kart Club launched their 2026 season under beautiful sunny skies and a full house.

Featuring 143 entries, including an absolutely massive 51 karts registered in Briggs Senior, the HRKC had its largest-ever season opener. From seasoned veterans who have been with the HRKC from the start, to this year’s fresh crop of Rookie Series graduates, there was plenty of action going on throughout the day.

In total, eight categories took to the track throughout the day, with solid numbers in the trio of Rotax Max classes, along with an excellent number of Briggs racers, where the Seniors were split into two groups.

Utilizing the clockwise direction to start the season, HRKC racers were challenged on a layout that isn’t utilized too often.

They were also greeted with a freshly asphalted grid and scale area, along with a number of facility upgrades completed throughout the offseason, including major upgrades to all curb sections.

The Hamilton Regional Kart Club has a very busy season ahead, as the club will once again take part in the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge with TRAK and MIKA, host the RMC Ontario and Constructors Cup double-header weekend, and the premier event of the Canadian season, the ASN Canadian Karting Championships, this August.

Race Results:

Briggs Senior A Final:

Alex Murphy Logan Pacza Samuel Gow

Briggs Senior B Final

Gabriel Ferreira Anthony Quezada Jaxon White

Rotax Senior Final

Ryan Maxwell Aristeides Theodoropoulos Logan Pacza

Rotax Mini Max Final

Lincoln Lima Nathan Stockwell Matteo Romeo

Briggs Cadet Final

Blaine Donovan Ethan Smith Nathan Stockwell

Rotax Junior Final

Nicholas Lorusso Stefano Lanzilotta Yousef Adi

Briggs Junior Light Final

Tyler Del Bel Belluz Olivier Gonsalves Simon Young

Briggs Masters Final

Jackson Maytum Liam Barbosa Joseph Mezin

Briggs Junior Final