Holy Moly! – Over 50 Drivers Have Entered Briggs Senior Lite for Cup Karts Canada R1!

If you are looking for competition in the Senior Briggs division, then you won’t want to miss this weekend’s Cup Karts Canada Division race in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.

Over 50 drivers from Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have entered the Briggs Senior Lite division and that is enough to get everyone excited.

The Karting Trois-Rivieres circuit will be packed with Briggs racers this weekend as the series has already eclipsed their total number of entries from last year, currently sitting at 123.

A quick peek at some of the names entered this weekend has us very excited to arrive in Trois Rivieres. Marco Di Leo will try and defend his title from a year ago with almost the entire top ten from last year’s championship set for a return. Moving up from Junior this season, Leopold Schrevel has been on fire in the Coupe de Montreal this year and has entered his name in the ring too.

Pre-event registration closes Thursday night, so for those who haven’t yet registered for any of the classes, there is still some time left. Head over to http://cupkarts.com and follow the links to register.

