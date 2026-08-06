HMP Delivers Championship-Caliber Performance at the Canada Open

Press release by: HM Propela.

The Canada Open showcased the true potential of the 2026 HMP engine and chassis package.

After a challenging start to the season, HMP and Jackson Lachapelle put everything together when it mattered most. Jackson crossed the finish line in fourth place and was ultimately awarded a podium finish following the official race results.

Our progress became evident at Round 2 of the RMC Québec Championship at Mont-Tremblant, where we matched the pace of the experienced front-runners. Unfortunately, Jackson was involved in an incident at the start of the prefinal, forcing him to recover from the back of the field. Despite the setback, he fought his way to P10 in the final while running lap times comparable to the race leaders.

At ICAR for the Canada Open, the story was different. From the beginning of the weekend, we had the speed to compete for the win, and that performance resulted in a well-earned podium finish. The hard work our team has invested in developing our engines and chassis package paid off, and our race coaching and strategy were exactly what was needed to compete at the front.

We are extremely proud of what our team accomplished and of what we demonstrated to the Canadian karting community. This result confirms that HMP has the performance, preparation, and expertise to compete at the highest level. Hugo

HMP is currently welcoming new drivers in the Rotax Junior, Senior, and DD2 categories. We have built winning programs in the past and remain committed to being one of the top teams in Canadian karting. We also pride ourselves on offering one of the best value packages in the paddock without compromising performance or support.

With multiple race-ready engines available and experienced technicians at every event, our arrive-and-drive packages are ready to go.

The team is racing this week at the RMC West in Calgary with Taskinen, Noakes, Pasowisty, Koutsoukis and Damiandis.

Join HMP for the upcoming National event on August 15-16 in Hamilton. If you’re looking for competitive equipment, professional coaching, and a team committed to helping drivers succeed, we’d love to hear from you.

Contact HMP today to reserve your seat for the National event.