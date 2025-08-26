HM Propela’s Path to Success – Building a Strong Future in Canadian Karting

In just a few short years, HM Propela has gone from a promising upstart to one of Canada’s most dynamic karting programs.

Under the leadership of team principal Hugo Mousseau, the team has combined a clear vision, strong driver development, and the proven Kart Republic chassis to make their mark on the national stage. From championship leads in Quebec to podiums at the Canadian Karting Championships, 2025 has been a breakout season for HMP, one that signals not only where the team is today, but also where they’re headed as they continue to expand their reach across the country.

Leading up to their biggest race of the season, the Canadian Open, we caught up with Hugo Mousseau, team principal of HM Propela, to get his thoughts on this season and what the future holds for HMP.

“We’ve been working hard to make this season our most successful to date. Having a new dealer in Ontario, participating in RMC Ontario, and the Rotax Canada Final has really put Kart Republic and HM Propela on the Canadian map.”

As the Canadian Kart Republic dealer, HM Propela’s 2025 season has been defined by rapid growth and standout results at key events. With HMP’s roster led by familiar front-runners Lucas Nanji, Ludovic Sabourin, Alexis Baillargeon, paired with rising stars Jackson Lachapelle, Olivier Chassé, William Turcot and Joshua Wheeler, it’s clear that the team’s approach to driver development is paying dividends and has created a bright future going forward.

Lucas Nanji and Hugo Mousseau – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

“We’ve had a great season so far, new drivers have joined the team, and our strong driver development program has produced great results once again!”

Looking back on HM Propela’s success this season, there have been countless highlights across all major championships. Notably on the home front in Coupe de Montreal, HMP has taken a commanding championship lead with Lucas Nanji and Jackson Lachappelle in the DD2 and Rotax Junior, respectively. These championship runs have been fueled by standout race results, with performances such as Lucas Nanji’s win at SH Karting solidifying a 1-2 DD2 finish for the team that weekend and Jackson Lachapelle’s dominant win at SC Performance, which saw him crossing the line five seconds ahead of the competition.

Outside of Quebec, HM Propela has made a mark in some other major events as well. Rotax Junior driver Alexis Baillargeon earned an overall second place at the Rotax Canada Final in Edmonton and has been a front-running threat throughout the RMC Ontario Championship. While Joshua Wheeler came away with an overall fourth place, a promising step forward for the rising Mini Max talent. Most recently at the Canadian Karting Championships, HM Propela showed out again, grabbing matching podiums in DD2 and Rotax Junior with Nanji and Lachappelle.

When asked about what’s behind this success, Hugo Mousseau couldn’t emphasize enough the role that a good team culture plays in a driver’s development.

“We focus more on the driver’s mental preparation, being in the moment and making the right decision on and off track. This is key to reaching our development goals.”

HMP’s budding talent in Junior, Jackson Lachapelle, Olivier Chasse and Alexis Baillargeon – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Mousseau also noted the importance of the ability to operate at a high level within a range of different price points.

“We’ve welcomed several new drivers to HMP. It’s been a rewarding task getting everyone on a competitive level while working within different budgets. At the end of the day, we get guys going fast!”

With the Canadian Championships wrapped up, we are now heading into the final major event of the Canadian Season, the Canadian Open at SH Karting. Back on the national calendar after an extended hiatus, SH should prove to be an advantage for HM Propela, who have been continuously competing at the Saint Hilaire track in the Coupe de Montreal series.

Recent weeks have seen tremendous growth from both junior and senior drivers, and if the first round of Coupe at SH Karting was any indication, HMP are poised for a big weekend. Speaking with Mousseau, he was adamant that the team would approach the Canadian Open as they would any other race, yet we’re sure it’ll be hard to ignore the excitement and anticipation surrounding this home turf showdown.

“All events are important, we have Lachapelle and Nanji in the battle for Rotax Tickets, and we’ll work hard to win them! But overall, we love racing, we love competition, and all events are an opportunity to grow.”

But what does the future beyond the Canadian Open look like for HMP? Mousseau showed us a glimpse into the team’s plans for 2026 and beyond. Currently, the team is working towards expanding the Kart Republic footprint nationwide. Mousseau also mentioned that they are currently developing an HM Propela Ontario racing division, which would officially bring the team into the Ontario karting scene. Additionally, the team wants to double down on their driver development program, focusing more on Mini and Junior drivers. This will take the form of implementing a junior driver training program for Quebec and Ontario races in 2026.

With a promising driver lineup, growing development program, and a strong Kart Republic chassis, HM Propela has put themselves in strong contention to win Rotax Grand Final tickets in both DD2 and Rotax Junior heading into the Canadian Open and is in a good position to build on their strengths into the 2026 Canadian season. As for details about the new programs, we’ll have to wait and see what Mousseau and his team have in store for HM Propela.

To learn more about HM Propela, check out http://hmpropela.com.