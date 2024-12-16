HM Propela Preparing for Florida Events to Kick Off 2025

Press Release by: HM Propela / RTD.

HM Propela, one of Canada’s most potent and fastest-growing karting programs, is primed and ready to take on the winter karting season. Set to travel south to compete in the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour and the RMC Winter Trophy, team drivers will be looking for race wins, podium results, and championships to continue their success from the 2024 season.

“We dominated the Rotax races in Canada and performed very well in the ROK events that we took part in north of the border,” explained Team Principal Hugo Mousseau. “We are taking this momentum to Florida this winter season as we look to help our drivers earn some additional hardware.”

Offering arrive and drive programs for both series, HM Propela will also provide coaching, data analysis, and mechanic support and team up with Jay Howard Driver Development (JHDD) to combine efforts this winter.

Mousseau added, “Teaming up with JHDD will provide us with increased support and additional coaching, as well as several additional drivers to gather information and progress the team forward. We are committed to success and doing everything possible to give our drivers the best program possible.”

With several drivers already confirmed, HM Propela has additional opportunities to join their program for the winter months. Kickstart your Canadian karting season in Florida or join HM Propela to fight at the front of the field. With a variety of services available, HM Propela has the best deal in the paddock and is ready to work for you!

For more information on HM Propela, please visit them online at HMPropela.com or search HM Propela on social media.