HM Propela Making an Impression with Strong Start

In only their second race season of operation, HM Propela is garnering plenty of attention for their results on track. The Kart Republic race team has scored a number of convincing victories at the opening two rounds of the Coupe du Montreal and are riding some solid momentum as the busy summer season approaches.

Led by Hugo Mousseau, who has decades of international karting experience, HM Propela has found success in Rotax Max and Briggs competition, winning in all the major categories.

Leopold Schrevel, Briggs Senior, Lucas Deslongchamps, Rotax Junior, and Olivier Chasse, Briggs Cadet are all new to the team this season and have scored wins at both Coupe du Montreal races to start the year strong. In addition, Wiliam Bothillier drove home a big win in round two at Saint Celestin in Rotax Senior.

Mousseau believes the strong start comes from the effort of the HMP driver development program throughout the offseason, where meetings and off-track training often took place.

“I am so proud to once again see the effectiveness of our intensive HMP driver development program. Our pilots are fast, disciplined and demonstrate real progress with these results obtained from the first two weekends of the Montreal Cup. My team and I are dedicated and will pursue our goals relentlessly!”

In addition to the race wins the team has been very fast in Qualifying too as Brandon Londono, Rotax Mini-Max, and Alexandra Rioux, Briggs Junior, earned the fastest qualifier honours at SH Karting.

The focus for the summer will see HM Propela continue to chase a number of championships in Coupe de Montreal as well as the Canadian Open in July. In addition, the Briggs portion of the team will compete in the Cup Karts Canada Division and HM Propela will also have a presence at the Canadian Karting Championships which will take place in Hamilton, Ontario.

Interested in becoming a Kart Republic dealer or joining the HM Propela race team? Reach out to Hugo Mousseau at Info@hmpropela.com for more information.