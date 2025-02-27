HM Propela/Kart Republic Add Braidan Motorsport as Official Ontario Dealer

There will be a little more Orange in the province of Ontario this karting season as HM Propela, the official Kart Republic importer for Canada, has added Braidan Motorsport as their dealer for the Ontario region.

After spending the winter months on the Kart Republic chassis in Florida and Arizona, Braidan Motorsport will represent the brand in Ontario’s most important races.

Their presence will be noticed at the RMC Ontario, KartStars Canada, Rok Cup Canada, Ontario Inter-Club Challenge and more this season.

Braidan Motorsport will have a full supply of Kart Republic karts and parts, supporting all drivers on the product. HM Propela will also provide on-site technical support at races when available.

Kart Republic is coming off a very strong 2024 race season, securing multiple championships and race wins in the Coupe de Montreal along with success at the Canadian Open and Canadian Karting Championships.

The World-Champion Kart Republic brand has a chassis for every category in the industry, ranging from Cadet/Mini, Junior and Senior single-speed along with Shifter and Rotax DD2 powerplants.

Hugo Mousseau, HMP Propela

“Expanding the Kart Republic brand into the Ontario region is a significant achievement. We believe the Ontario karting community is strong, and having more of our KR products available locally will enhance the market and elevate the level of competition. We are committed to offering our dealers the best support possible.”

Brad Shimbashi, Braidan Motorsport

“Braidan Motorsports is excited to become a KR dealer. We believe it is the best kart in the world and we look forward to building the brand in Ontario. We will be at all the major events this year and can’t wait to hit the track.”

With the Canadian race season just around the corner, those interested in the Kart Republic brand can reach out to Brad Shimbashi of Braidan Motorsports at braidan1@gmail.com or 416.460.5252.

You can also learn more about HM Propela on their website, https://hmpropela.com/en.