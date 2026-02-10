HM Propela Issues Statement Ahead of 2026 Season

Statement by: HM Propela.

This upcoming season marks the 5th anniversary of HMP. To reflect this milestone, the team made the decision to take a winter break to fully review and redesign our driver development program.

As part of this process, we have introduced new strategies to better support drivers, expanded our staff with highly experienced professionals dedicated to youth development, and invested in new equipment to enhance engine performance.

In parallel, KR has been working throughout the winter on major chassis upgrades for the North American market. These updates will be available across all models. After dominating the European market in OK/OKN and IAME categories, KR is now fully committed to expanding its presence in the Rotax and ROK markets in both North America and Europe.

Hugo, I am extremely encouraged by this progress and by the level of commitment shown by both KR and our team. We strongly believe that the sport requires greater support at the foundation level—club and regional racing—through expanded karting camps and schools. To address this need, we will be introducing a new unit dedicated specifically to grassroots development.

Refreshing our driver development structure is a key priority. We have brought in European-based coaches and expertise to design a program that goes beyond current industry standards. Our goal is to deliver what other teams cannot. While this approach requires time and precision, we are confident it aligns with what the sport truly needs.

Additionally, this program will be managed by an entirely new group, reflecting our belief that the future of the sport requires fresh vision and young, dynamic leadership. We look forward to announcing the new leaders of HMP in the near future, while the company/team will still be guided by Hugo Mousseau

Today, we continue to see a growing trend where teams demand excessively high budgets for local championships, supplying top-level equipment and multiple sets of tires to remain at the top of the results sheets to impress the clientele—often without investing in true driver development or correcting fundamental driving habits. As a result, many new drivers are unable to compete, primarily due to budget constraints, and customers are paying way too much for what should be a school on how to become a driver.

HMP is committed to being the team that builds and supports drivers in a sustainable and financially sensible way, strengthening the karting community as a whole.

Further announcements regarding program dates and pricing will be released at the end of February.

For more information, please contact info@hmpropela.com.