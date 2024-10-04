HM Propela Earns Titles in 2024 with Focus to Finish the Season Strong

Press release by: HM Propela / RTD.

The 2024 season has been a remarkable success for HM Propela (HMP), with multiple championships to celebrate. HMP secured titles in Rotax Senior, DD2, and Briggs Senior at the Coupe de Montreal. HMP also secured vice championship honours at the Canadian Karting Championships in DD2 as well as the Cup Karts North America program in Briggs Senior. The CKNA effort provided another championship celebration for HMP by claiming top honours in the Briggs Master points battle.

“In addition to our racing success, HM Propela and Kart Republic made a strong statement by participating in the season’s final race dressed entirely in pink to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation,” explained Hugo Mousseau. “This initiative created a buzz throughout the paddock, and the entire team was incredibly proud to support such an important cause. With four female drivers on the HMP team and many dedicated moms constantly by our side at the track, this cause holds a special place in our hearts. Our team is committed to making a difference both on and off the track.”

Kart Republic and HMP have truly dominated the Canadian karting scene, demonstrating that their driver development program has the power to create champions—even when their drivers have less experience compared to the competition. The results speak for themselves.

Congrats to all of our 2024 champions and podium winners as we look ahead to the 2025 race season:

Lucas Nanji – Rotax Senior Montreal Cup Champion

Lucas Nanji – DD2 Montreal Cup Champion

Lucas Nanji – DD2 Canadian Vice Champion

Leopold Schrevel – Briggs Senior Montreal Cup Champion

William Bouthillier – 3rd place Rotax Senior Montreal Cup

Mathieu Demer – Briggs Master CKNA Champion

Isaac Teed – Vice Briggs Senior CKNA Champion

Looking ahead to 2025, HMP is proud to announce the team’s expansion with the addition of three new divisions and extended support for outside tent customers. The new divisions will include a dedicated Briggs division, an Intermediate division, and the Elite division, where drivers will compete outside the Quebec series, taking on more challenging competition.

In addition, HM Propela is excited to welcome new staff to the team. A new assistant manager will join forces with their current manager, Hamzi Ataya, to support the team’s continued success. HMP will also introduce a new driver coach, who brings a wealth of knowledge and a rigorous training program. Finally, HMP is establishing an in-house engine development program in collaboration with European engine builders to enhance their competitive edge further.

The HMP team will be competing in 2025 at a variety of prestigious events. These include the Rotax Winter Trophy, the Coupe de Montreal, the Ontario Rotax Max Challenge, the Canadian Open, the Canadian Karting Championships, the Rotax USA final, the EuroMax Series, and the CKNA program. Additionally, the team will participate in all club races at SH Karting and ICAR, supported by their newly introduced Rookie Introduction support team. This initiative aims to provide upcoming drivers with the tools and guidance they need to thrive in competitive karting, further showcasing HMP’s commitment to developing talent at all levels.

For more information on HM Propela, please visit them online at HMPropela.com or search HM Propela on social media.