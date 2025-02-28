Here’s How to Qualify for RMC Team Canada in 2025!

Hot off the heels of three drivers winning their way onto Team Canada for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals through the US RMC West, Rotax Max Challenge Canada has confirmed the races and events Canadians can go through to qualify on home turf.

Sixteen tickets to the coveted Rotax Grand Finals, held this year in the beautiful country of Bahrain, will be available through three different avenues in Canada.

There has been a slight adjustment from last year as racers in Ontario and/or Quebec will have to race their way through a four-race mini championship to win a ticket, while the tickets in Western Canada remain unchanged.

In the east, the RMC Ontario and the new RMC Quebec will be four race championships combining two regional events with Canada’s two premier events, the Canadian Karting Championships and the Canadian Open. This means that 10 tickets will be awarded at the Canadian Open at SH Karting at the end of August.

The Max Karting Group Canada Final will once again be the best way for Western Canadian karters to race their way onto Team Canada. The Canada Final will take place at Stratotech Raceway near Edmonton, Alberta on August 1-3. Six tickets will be available, one in each official Rotax Max category.

RMC Ontario will host two races at the Hamilton Karting Complex followed by the Canadian Karting Championships, location to be confirmed, and the Canadian Open at SH Karting.

RMC Quebec will utilize two rounds of the Coupe de Montreal, May 31-June 1 in Mont-Tremblant and July 5-6 in Mirabel, along with the Canadian Karting Championships and Canadian Open.

No announcement has been made on whether the major events will be worth more points or not.

Western Canada

MKG Canada Final: July 30 to August 3.

Stratotech Raceway, Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Tickets available (6): Micro MAX, Mini MAX, Junior MAX, Senior MAX, DD2 & DD2 Masters.

RMC Ontario

Race 1 : June 14 – 15 – Hamilton Karting Complex

Race 2 : July 12 – 13 – Hamilton Karting Complex

Race 3 : August 14 – 17 – Canadian Karting Championships – location to be announced.

Race 4 : August 29 – 31 – Canadian Open – SH Karting, Mont-St-Hilaire, QC

Tickets available: Mini MAX, Junior MAX, Senior MAX and DD2 (requires a minimum of entries).

RMC Québec

Race 1: May 31 – June 1 – ATK, Mont-Tremblant (CMTL 2)

Race 2: July 5 – 6 – SRA Karting, Mirabel (CMTL 4)

Race 3: August 14 – 17 – Canadian Karting Championships, location to be announced.

Race 4: August 29 – 31 – Canadian Open – SH Karting, Mont-St-Hilaire, QC

Tickets available: Mini MAX, Junior MAX, Senior MAX & DD2.

Note: one Micro MAX and one DD2 Masters ticket will be available at the Canadian Open.

Further information will be available on MaxChallenge.ca.