Happy New Year CKN Nation!

As we turn the page from 2022 and reflect on what a wild year it was, it is awesome to see that 2023 is already taking shape. Our first full year of competition after two shortened seasons, 2022 was busy, very busy. CKN attended over 20 races across four provinces, four US states, and two European countries, all to support Canadian karters and the sport we love so much. It is amazing to watch nearly 1000 different racers compete from the club level to the International platform.

So, what’s up for 2023?

Believe it or not, but three major race programs have already released their race dates and intentions for the new season.

Cup Karts Canada was the first way back in October, announcing they will have three races in 2023, expanding to add a round at the Lombardy Karting Racing Club (ON) in addition to returning to Karting Trois-Rivieres (QC) and Goodwood Kartways (ON).

Next came the Max Karting Group with their plans for another two-race Canada Final program out west. They will bring karts back to Statotech Motorsports Park (AB), a former host of the Canadian Karting Championships, and then crown their champions and Rotax Grand Finals invitees at the Greg Moore Raceway (BC).

New Year’s Day saw the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship put out a save the date for five race weekends this summer. Our guess is one of those dates, Aug 18-20, will be the Canadian Karting Championships along with a four-round MRFKC season. Where those races will be, we hope the racers find out sooner than later.

Key events we are waiting for confirmation on include the Coupe de Montreal, KartStars Canada, EDKRA Summer Challenge, CKRC North of 49 Championship, Canadian Open, Canada Day Cup, BC Summer Sprint Series.

As always, we have compiled the list of key races on our CKN Race Calendar page.

The weekends are filling up quickly leading us to believe it’s going to be another action-packed season of karting. If only it was April already.

For those who can’t wait, the winter karting season in warmer climates is upon us. CKN will be heading south for the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour and the Challenge of the Americas. There is also the SKUSA Winter Series and the Cup Karts Winter Nationals and Spring Nationals. Plenty of opportunities to shake off the winter rust and get your karting fix while your gear stays warm in the garage.

See you soon CKN Nation.