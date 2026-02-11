Hamilton to Host 2026 Canadian Karting Championships!

Ron Fellows Karting confirmed on their Instagram account that the 2026 Canadian Karting Championships are heading back to the Hamilton Karting Complex, the host of the 2023 and 2024 events.

No further details were announced, but it’s nice to have a confirmed date and location this early in the year.

The event will slot into the August 14-16 weekend, which will coincide with the new date for the IndyCar Grand Prix of Markham.

With plenty of schedules being announced in the past week, the summer months are filling up fast with key events that will once again keep racers busy should they want to compete in Canada’s higher-valued races.