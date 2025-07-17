Hamilton Karting Complex Partners with Radical Canada East to Offer Drivers an Unforgettable Opportunity

Press release by: Hamilton Karting Complex / Radical Canada East.

Hamilton Karting Complex is excited to announce a new partnership with Radical Canada East, bringing a high-octane opportunity to the heart of karting in Ontario. As part of this collaboration, the Hamilton Regional Kart Club’s 2025 Rotax Senior Max and Briggs & Stratton Senior champions will each earn a half-day test in a Radical Race Car, one of the most thrilling machines in motorsport.

Radical Race Cars are purpose-built machines known for their lightweight chassis, superbike-derived technology, and incredible cornering performance. With over 3,000 race cars sold worldwide, Radical has built a global reputation for delivering raw, driver-focused performance that bridges the gap between karting and professional car racing.

Radical Canada East, led by longtime racer Robert Burgess, has been instrumental in bringing this experience to Canada. Since 2013, Burgess has built a thriving community of Radical drivers, launched the Radical Canada Cup, and introduced over 100 racers to the brand across the country.

As part of the agreement, Radical Canada East will:

Provide a half-day Radical test session to the 2025 champions of the Rotax Senior Max and Briggs & Stratton Senior classes

Deliver training to ensure a safe and professional test experience

Offer this opportunity at no cost to the HRKC Senior Champions

With nine HRKC races still to go, it’s anyone’s championship to win in both Senior Rotax and Senior Briggs. We’re expecting a great battle right to the final round, scheduled for October 19th.

For more information on Radical Canada East visit – https://www.radicalcanada.ca/