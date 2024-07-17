Hamilton Karting Complex Invites Everyone to the HRKC Dash for Cash This Weekend!

Ontario racers looking for some fun this weekend are invited to the Hamilton Karting Complex for their annual HRKC CKN Dash for Cash.

The doubleheader weekend event at the home of the 2024 Canadian Karting Championships is a great opportunity to get some valuable track time on one of Canada’s premier circuits ahead of the major events that are coming up at HKC, including next weekend’s Ron Fellows Karting Championship, the Constructors Cup and Canadian Championships in August as well as the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge in September.

On Saturday, July 20 it will be HRKC Race #9 on the counter-clockwise layout, the same layout being used for the RFKC. It will be in the same direction on Sunday, July 21, this time as a special event with no points implications, open to everyone. The HRKC CKN Dash for Cash will run a complete race day with some big cash prizes on the line for the podium winners.

The always exciting race day is one not to miss, especially for Briggs and Rok racers.

For Briggs racers, there are classes for everyone from Cadet to Junior and Junior Light, Senior and Masters. For Rokkers, there will be Mini Rok, Junior Rok and Senior Rok.

Race winners in Briggs Junior Lite, Briggs Junior, Briggs Senior and ROK Senior will take home $1000.00, with an additional $4000.00 in cash and prizes being allocated to the remaining classes, raffles and individual awards.

Registration for these two races is simple, just head over to https://canadianminiindy.com/bookings/hrkc-special-events to complete your booking and then get ready to race!

Unfortunately, CKN cannot be trackside this weekend for this always-fun race event, but we have sent some special prizes to be awarded to Sunday’s race winners to go along with their nice cash payday.

As a reminder, registration for the Ron Fellows Karting Championship event at Hamilton is also open. Head over to http://ronfellowskarting.com to register for the third and final round of the 2024 Ron Fellows Karting Championship.