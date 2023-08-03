Hamilton Karting Complex Invites Everyone to the Constructors Cup!

The Hamilton Karting Complex and the Canadian Mini Indy invite all racers to their track on August 12 and 13 for the Constructors Cup, a great opportunity to prepare for the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships as well as a weekend of fun interclub action with the Mosport International Karting Association.

The two-day event will be two separate race days of competition. The newly paved and reconfigured HKC has quickly become a favourite amongst racers with six new challenging corners and a length of 1.1km.

The Canadian Championships will return to Hamilton for the first time since 2007 on August 17-20.

A full array of classes will take to the track during the Constructors Cup, including competition for all Briggs, Rok Cup and Rotax Max categories as well as Open Shifter.

As always, HKC will have their DJ booth pumping tunes throughout the day along with snack bar specials, and plenty of racing to take in from atop the hill outside corners one and two.

Registration for the events is open and can be completed at http://canadianminiindy.com/bookings/hrkc-special-events. Online registration will close on Friday, August 11 at 12:00 noon, so don’t delay.

Practice at the HKC is also available from Tuesday, August 8 to Friday, August 11, but needs to be booked on the Canadian Mini Indy website, https://canadianminiindy.com/bookings/hrkc-practice.

Danielle Duffy of the Hamilton Karting Complex is very excited to host the major events this August and wants everyone to know they are invited.

“We are excited to host this years Constructors Cup build up race. It is exciting to once again have the MIKA Kart Club and a great opportunity for all drivers to learn our new track.”

In addition, registration for the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships is now open. Head over to http://ronfellowskarting.com to complete your registration.