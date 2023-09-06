Greg Moore Raceway Hosts the Perfect Canada Final Championship Weekend

The 2023 Max Karting Group Canada Final was an exhilarating motorsport event held at the Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, British Columbia from August 25th to 27th. This prestigious karting competition featured over 100 of Western Canada’s most skilled kart racers, along with a select few drivers from the USA and even one representing Israel.

The weekend showcased fierce competition across various classes, resulting in the crowning of eight class champions and the issuance of six coveted Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals tickets.

Despite the scorching temperatures and soaring humidity, the racers put on a spectacular show on the challenging Greg Moore Raceway circuit.

In the spotlight category of Rotax Senior, Ariel Elkin from Israel, racing with RaceLab/TB Kart, demonstrated his dominance by clinching victory in all sessions and securing a commanding race win with a remarkable 6.652-second lead over his closest competitors. Zach Claman DeMelo (RaceLab/TB Kart) and American Cooper O’Clair (J3 Competition/CompKart) secured second and third place, respectively, while Griffin Dowler and Oliver Hodgson completed the top five. Oliver Hodgson was ultimately crowned the champion of the Rotax Senior category.

In the Rotax Junior class, American Giovanni Santora (J3 Competition/CompKart) made a triumphant return to the top of the podium after his victory at round one was invalidated due to technical disqualification. Santora narrowly edged out Ty Fisher (RaceLab/TB Kart) and Frédérique Lemieux (SCR-REM/Kosmic Kart) in an intense race for the lead. Boss Patel (Hagarty Motorsport/EOS Kart) secured the fourth position and maintained his grip on the championship standings, earning him the title, while Grayson Tabala (Apollo/Kosmic Kart) rounded out the top five.

Other notable race winners during the event included Sebastian De Moissac in Micro Max, Antoine Lemieux in Mini Max, Macy Williams in Rotax DD2, and Derek Wang in Rotax DD2 Masters. Additionally, William Oliver emerged victorious in the Briggs Senior shootout.

The event was not only a showcase of outstanding talent but also an opportunity for racers to earn their spots at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals. The following drivers secured their tickets to this prestigious international competition which will take place in Bahrain this December:

Sebastian De Moissac (Micro Max) Alexis Baillargeon (Mini Max) Boss Patel (Junior Max) Oliver Hodgson (Senior Max) Matthew Taskinen (Rotax DD2) Derek Wang (Rotax DD2 Masters)

The 2023 Max Karting Group Canada Final was a thrilling and challenging racing spectacle that highlighted the exceptional skill and determination of the participants. Congratulations to all the champions and ticket winners who will represent Canada on the international stage at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.