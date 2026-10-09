Goodwood Kartways to Honour Malcolm Anderson with Special Memorial Race

As the 2026 Canadian karting season winds down, Goodwood Kartways is preparing for one final celebration, and this one will carry a special meaning for the karting community.

On Saturday, October 17, Goodwood Kartways will host the inaugural Malcolm Anderson Memorial Race, honouring a man who dedicated so much of his life to growing the sport of karting in Canada.

Organized with the support of Malcolm’s son, David Anderson, the event will bring racers together for a day of competition, celebration and remembrance, while also giving back to the community that meant so much to Malcolm.

Serving as club president at Goodwood Kartways from 1997 to 2002, Malcolm Anderson was a passionate supporter of Canadian karting and played an important role in developing the club and its competitors.

One of his proudest moments came in 2000, when he gathered the club’s Canadian and American National Champions during a drivers’ meeting, proudly displaying their championship trophies for everyone to see.

With approximately 11 prestigious Eagles and Bears on the table, Malcolm delivered a message that David still remembers today.

“Now there is proof, if you can win at Goodwood, you can win anywhere.”

It was a powerful statement that reflected the level of competition at Goodwood Kartways and the pride Malcolm took in seeing the club’s racers succeed beyond their home circuit.

Sadly, Malcolm passed away on June 18, 2025, following a battle with dementia. Now, David and the Goodwood Kartways community are looking to celebrate his legacy in a way he would have appreciated most: bringing racers together for a memorable day at the track.

The Memorial Race will utilize Goodwood’s long-track configuration and feature five Briggs & Stratton categories, with some impressive prizes already assembled for the competitors.

Through the support of sponsors and contributors, organizers have raised $8,000 in cash podium prizes, along with another $4,600 in prizes that will be awarded through draws during the podium celebrations.

That’s a combined $12,600 in cash and prizes for the special event!

Goodwood Kartways has also stepped forward to support the occasion by hosting an end-of-day social gathering, giving racers, families and friends an opportunity to share memories and celebrate Malcolm’s life and contributions to the sport.

For David, the event is about much more than racing or prize money. It’s an opportunity to honour his father’s legacy while giving something back to the karting community he loved.

With the Canadian racing season nearly complete, the Malcolm Anderson Memorial Race promises to be a fitting way to close out the year at Goodwood Kartways, bringing together the competitive spirit, friendships and passion that Malcolm helped foster for so many years.

Everyone is invited to join the celebration on Saturday, October 17.

And in the words Malcolm would often say, “CRANK IT UP!”