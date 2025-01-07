Glover Racing Engines Race-Winning Services Available Now!

Championship-winning Glover Racing Engines (GRE) is ready to hit the track in 2025, powered by a brand-new engine dyno and a dedicated workspace.

Specializing in all two-cycle engine platforms, GRE is open to everyone, whether you need a complete brand-new engine package, an engine rental for that upcoming big race or need to have your personal engine refreshed ahead of the new race season.

A brand-new engine dyno was purchased and installed during the fall of 2024 and GRE is focused on putting their best products on track this season.

Vortex, Rotax and IAME two-cycle engines will be the focus, accepting both water-cooled and air-cooled platforms.

Trackside support is another key value of Glover Racing Engines. GRE will be present at all the major Canadian races in 2025, including the RMC Ontario, Coupe de Montreal, RMC Canada Final, Canadian Open, Canadian Championships and KartStars Canada. In addition, engine support will be available at club races when the schedule permits.

“Having an engine service of this type is well overdue in Canada. Being able to offer top-level race engines to clients in their backyard is key in today’s economy. I’m now at the 20-year mark of building engines and have won multiple championships over that time and having the tools needed to further that success is an exciting thing for me.”

– Kevin Glover

GRE is open to working with customer teams for the entire season as well. Racing Edge Motorsports is the first customer team to commit to GRE and will utilize their powerplants during the winter months in Florida and Arizona ahead of the Canadian race season.

It may be the winter months now, but the Canadian race season is just around the corner. Don’t wait to have your engine serviced or prepared, especially if you plan on competing down south this winter. GRE is open to everyone and they can’t wait to help power you to the front!

Glover Racing Engines Services Menu

Engine rebuilds

Dyno service

Engine rentals

Trackside support

For further information and to discuss what GRE package can work best for you, contact Kevin Glover at gloverracingengines@gmail.com.