Get Set for Round One of the 2025 KartStars Canada at Goodwood

Press Release by: KartStars Canada.

This weekend, the iconic Goodwood Kartways plays host to the opening round of the KartStars Canada Karting Championship. Since its inception, KartStars has been dedicated to giving back to the karting community by delivering exceptional value. From reduced entry fees and extended track time to discounted race tires and fuel, and a prize package designed to reward participation, KartStars continues to raise the bar.

Now in season six, our mission remains the same: deliver high-quality regional racing that’s accessible, affordable, and rewarding for all competitors.

Reflecting on the success of the 2024 season, which saw record-breaking participation at select events, the KartStars Team remains committed to continuous improvement. As the 2025 season kicks off, we’re excited to carry that momentum into Round One.

Here are five great reasons to join us this weekend:

Regional Racing w/ cooperation from Ontario’s ‘Big Three’ at Club-Level Pricing

We understand the importance of affordability. While a typical club race costs between $100–$150 for four sessions, KartStars offers six sessions for Single-Day classes, offered at a lower cost per session. KartStars Cadet, Junior, and Senior classes come at a significantly reduced rate, making regional racing more accessible than ever and for the first time in the better part of a decade, Hamilton Karting Complex, Mosport Karting Centre and Goodwood Kartways are all working together to support one platform. National-Class Racing with Tailored Formats

We cater to both Vortex and Briggs racers, understanding their different needs. Briggs competitors can enjoy a full race day in a cost-conscious, single-day format. Vortex racers experience an elite, two-day format culminating in exciting Sunday finals. Briggs drivers can even opt to race a second full day in a KartStars class for just over $100—excellent value for those looking to double their track time. Trusted, Experienced Race Management

With a team that has been in place since the series began, KartStars events are run by professionals who have run high level events for decades. Our experienced staff ensure smooth, well-organized race weekends from start to finish. Financial Relief for Serious Racers

We know competitive karting can be expensive. That’s why Vortex racers are limited to one discounted tire set for the weekend, while Briggs competitors have flexible tire options and no mandatory purchases. Plus, all racers can enjoy a 10% discount on new tires when purchasing during registration. It is important to note, Briggs racers who choose to run new tires for qualifying, must purchase their race tires through the KartStars registration platform and at a discounted price. No exception. We are going LIVE. KartChaser comes to Canada for the first time!

Giving you the exposure you deserve, KartStars Canada continues to reinvest into their programs. We know our racers put on a show, now its time to show the rest of the world. Be sure to join us as KartChaser streams the event LIVE!

The 2025 season is here, and we can’t wait to see you on the grid at Round One.

Online registration closes Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00 PM.

Register now: https://kartsportcanada.ca/kartstars-canada-event-registration-2025/

View the Race Schedule: Race Day Schedule PDF

Order a CKN Photo Package: http://canadiankartingnews.com/store

Questions? Email us at info@kartsportcanada.ca