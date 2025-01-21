Get Ready to Race Under the Lights at the 2025 RMC USA West Event!

The 2025 RMC USA West event weekend is just over a month away, and organizers have finalized the schedule for the doubleheader event at the challenging PKRA circuit. The simplified format of qualifying, pre-final, and final races will take place over two days, culminating in a unique night racing experience on Saturday.

The PKRA facility will open for practice from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, through Thursday, February 20, offering drivers the chance to acclimate to the Arizona conditions. Night practice will also be available on Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. All practice fees and pit passes will be handled directly with PKRA on-site.

Race Rotax staff will be on-site starting Tuesday, February 18, to provide parts, tires, and fuel to teams and competitors. The series’ Technical and Sporting Directors will arrive on Thursday, February 20, to conduct courtesy checks and answer any technical questions. Teams needing early paddock access or short-term trailer/vehicle parking should contact media@j3competition.com. Long-term parking options are also available for those arriving early.

Key Dates & Info:

Practice: February 18-20 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Night practice Wed/Thurs 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

Event: February 21-23

Contact: media@j3competition.com

“We have had a strong start to the season with our local racing and looking to enhance that over the RMC USA WEST event. Our team will be onsite early and ready to assist any and all competitors with event questions, technical know-how and access to materials as we aim to have a memorable event!” — John Giacomelli

Event Schedule/Details:

Open Practice by PKRA: February 20, 2025

Official Event: February 21-23, 2025

Event Resource Vault: https://racerotax.com/us-trophy-series-west/

Registration Link: https://rmcusa.alphatiming.co.uk/register/events/13662

Live coverage: David Cole – EKartingnews

Commentary: Henry Beaudette (“Mr. Rotax”).

Media: Cody Schindel – Canadiankartingnews (Order here)

About Race Rotax

Race Rotax is a premier platform for Rotax karting enthusiasts in the USA. Race Rotax is dedicated to providing an exceptional racing experience for drivers of all levels. From grassroots to elite competition, Race Rotax offers a comprehensive program of events, support, and resources. The program is passionate about fostering the next generation of karting talent and promoting the values of sportsmanship and fair competition.

About J3 Competition

J3 Competition is an American-based distribution and competition product resale company that focuses on the sector of high-performance kart racing. With tenure being recognized as a world leader in the development of the karting industry, J3 Competition is the United States distributor of BRP-Rotax products designed for kart racing including; Rotax, XPS lubricants, and MoJo tires. Contact: media@j3competition.com | +1 (814) 864-1846.