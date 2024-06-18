Fun in the Sun – Cup Karts Canada Dazzles in Mont-Tremblant

The Cup Karts Canada Division kicked off their season with an exhilarating first race at the renowned TAG Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. This event marked the series’ inaugural visit to the popular circuit, drawing a diverse group of racers, including many making their debut in Quebec.

The season opener saw a notable increase in participation compared to the first round of 2023. All classes, except for Senior Light, experienced growth, underscoring the series’ expanding popularity. This surge in entries highlights the growing enthusiasm for kart racing within the Cup Karts Canada community.

Friday evening set the tone for the weekend with Cup Karts Canada’s traditional raffle prize giveaway. Thousands of dollars worth of items were distributed, including top-notch products from karteparts.ca. This event not only built excitement but also showcased the supportive and communal atmosphere that defines Cup Karts Canada.

The event highlighted the extraordinary dedication of the racers, with many travelling significant distances to compete. Some participants journeyed over six hours, while a contingent from Nova Scotia made an impressive 13-hour trek. This level of commitment exemplifies the passion and dedication of the Cup Karts Canada racers.

A new highlight of the series was the introduction of the Kid Kart class. This addition provided a platform for the youngest racers to showcase their budding talent, adding a fun and promising element to the weekend.

Standout Performances

The weekend saw several impressive performances, with multiple drivers securing double victories:

Kegan Irwin emerged victorious in the Cadet class, also securing two wins.

Koah Dozet showcased his prowess in the Kid Kart class with a double win.

Jason Rothman demonstrated versatility and skill by winning in both the Senior Medium and Senior Heavy classes.

The Senior Light and Junior classes delivered some of the most action-packed races of the weekend with both categories featuring over 25 drivers. However, the real excitement was in the Senior Medium and Senior Heavy classes, both of which concluded with unexpected and thrilling photo finishes, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.

In Senior Light, we saw two race programs dominate most of the running up front as HM Propela/Kart Republic and PSL Karting/BirelART both had a number of competitors in the mix all weekend long to score the victories, but when the dust settled it was the PSL pair of Mikael Aubin-Poirer and Kevin King taking the wins and HM Propela’s Leopold Schrevel and Steven Szigeti setting for runner-up results.

Partner Support

The series’ title partner, blackcircles.ca, was present throughout the weekend, offering support and engaging with the racers and their families. Their presence and commitment to the event were greatly appreciated, reinforcing the collaborative spirit of Cup Karts Canada.

The season opener at TAG Karting Academy was a resounding success, marked by increased participation, thrilling races, and a strong sense of community. The dedication of the racers and the support of partners like blackcircles.ca set a positive tone for the rest of the season. As the series continues, the momentum from this inaugural event promises an exciting and competitive year ahead for Cup Karts Canada.