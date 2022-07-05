Freeston Holds off Wang in Canada Final DD2 Masters Showdown

Throughout the opening weekend of the Max Karting Group Canada Final in Saskatoon, two drivers emerged in Rotax DD2 Masters with the speed for victory.

Alberta’s Jared Freeston (TrueNorth/Kosmic) struck first in Qualifying, but Derek Wang (Apollo/TonyKart) from the USA came back in the heat races on Saturday to show he wasn’t backing down.

The pair shared the front row for the PreFinal and Final races on Sunday to lead the 16-kart Rotax DD2 Masters division.

The Final saw Freeston get out to an early lead while Wang had to hold off Jason McCumber (SCR/BirelART) through the first lap.

Settling down from there, Freeston had a small lead built up, but Wang closed it up with fast laps through the middle stage of the 18-lap Final.

The pressure from Wang was there, but Freeston didn’t waiver, and he just didn’t get close enough to make a late lunge. Lap traffic late in the race didn’t help either.

Holding on to the finish, Freeston kicked off his defence of the Canada Final title with a big win while Wang settled for second.

Rob Kozakowsi (Apollo/Gillard) escaped the chaos of the opening lap to slot into fourth on lap one and eventually overtook McCumber to take third and finish on the podium. It was a challenging weekend for Kozakowski, but he finished on a good note as he looks to return to the Rotax Grand Finals.

Matthew Cowen (Fusion Motorsports/TonyKart) put some pressure on Kozakowski late as they navigated the lap traffic, but ran out of time to make a move before the checkered flag while Craig Mackenzie (TrueNorth/TonyKart) completed the top-five after McCumber was excluded in post-race tech.

Max Karting Group Canada Final – Rotax DD2 Masters Final Results