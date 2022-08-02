Freeston Defends his Canada Final Crown in DD2 Masters

Jared Freeston has scored himself another invite to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals after successfully defending his crown in the Rotax DD2 Masters division.

His closest rival, American Derek Wang (Apollo/TonyKart) upped the ante on Sunday at the Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, Alberta, but Freeston kept his nose clean and managed to finish second in both the PreFinal and the Final to secure the title.

In the Final Wang got the lead on the opening lap and then executed some of the best defensive driving possible to keep Freeston on his rear bumper for the entire race. This also allowed Ryan Berry (TonyKart) and Billy Cleavelin (Apollo/Kosmic) to form a four-kart train for the race lead, but nothing ever came of their close battle.

Wang steered himself to the win but Freeston scored the title as the pair finished every session of the two-round Canada Final in positions 1 and 2 with Freeston holding the ultimate advantage, winning eight of the twelve sessions.

Barry drove home the third place result in the race and the championship while Cleavelin had the fastest lap of the race but had to settle for fourth. Matt Cowan (Fusion/TonyKart) finished fifth in the Final.

Freeston was quick to recognize the challenge of racing against former Rotax Grand Finals Champion Derek Wang among his other fellow competitors.

“Derek is one of the greats in the DD2 world and I appreciate the tough competition from him. I had a lot of fun racing against him, definitely made for a big challenge. All the guys in DD2M are a talented bunch, even if we’re all a little long in the tooth. It means a lot to be able to bring home a win at the Canada Final for another year. Guess that means I’m not getting that old yet.”

Max Karting Group Canada Final at Warburg Rotax DD2 Masters Final Results