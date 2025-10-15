Francisco Qualifies on Pole at ROK Cup SuperFinal!

Team Canada got off to a strong start at the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy today, as Jayden Francisco blistered off the fastest lap time in MINI ROK U10 to qualify on the pole position!

Francisco topped the group of 50 drivers aged 10 and under and will lead each of his heat races to the green flag.

In the MINI ROK division, Asher Pavan drove a brilliant lap to put himself P2 in his group and P3 overall, giving him a front row start for all of his heat races as well. Unfortunately, on the opposite end of the spectrum, Sebastian de Moissac was unable to complete a lap in Qualifying after an engine issue plagued his entire day.

Junior ROK had three groups take to the track in Qualifying, where the final group had the most ideal track conditions. Leonardo Serravalle was on top of the timing charts for a brief moment before slipping to P4 in the group at the checkered flag. With the groups merged together, this ranked Serravalle P10 and a row 2 starting spot for all of his heat races.

Quinn Tyers was another Canadian to briefly top the timing charts, going purple on his penultimate lap. While it didn’t stand up on the final lap of the session, he wound up P5 in the session and ranked P15 overall.

The rest of the Canadians had less than ideal results in Qualifying. Ethan Tyers, Roman Doria, Cole Medeiros and Ryker Magro were 49th, 50th, 58th and 72nd, respectively, in the Junior ROK class of 83 drivers. They will have to keep their noses clean in the heat races to progress forward.

Joseph Launi found himself right in the middle of the Senior ROK division in Qualifying. Still struggling with some engine issues, Launi was all alone in the session and managed a 32nd-place result.

Our two Experts had days they couldn’t wait to move on from. Andrew Valenzano was 17th of 18 in Expert, while Mark Pavan was 9th of 10 in Expert Plus.