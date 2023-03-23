Four FWT Championships for BirelART North America

It was a solid end to the final round of the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour as BirelART North America once again dominated the result sheets scoring three pole positions, four main event victories, and five podium results in the ten offered classes. Additionally, BirelART North America earned a trio of class championships with Marijn Kremers in ROK Shifter, Matheus Morgatto in ROK Senior and Antonio Pizzonia Jr. in ROK Shifter Master.

After qualifying in the pole position, Matheus Morgatto led a quartet of ROK Senior drivers earning top-ten results on Sunday. With Morgatto taking the win and championship, Alessandro De Tullio celebrated with Morgatto on the podium with a P3 result while Frankie Esposito put three BirelART drivers in the top-five with a fifth-place result. Nolan Bower was the fourth BirelART North America driver to finish in the top-ten crossing the line ninth while Nolan Hofrichter and Diego Ramos finished 11th and 13th respectively.

Three more top-five results came from the ROK Shifter class as pole position winner Marijn Kremers earned all three heat race wins, prefinal win, and main event victory on route to his FWT title. Behind Kremers, Jared Ramnarayan and Hunter Pickett finished fourth and fifth when the results become official while Dominic Legrand was 16th.

ROK Shifter Master pole position winner Antonio Pizzonia Jr. converted his inside front row starting spot into a main event win as four BirelART drivers were classified in the top-ten. With Pizzonia the dominant driver over the weekend and scoring the win by a large margin, Lucho Gautier, Martin Janson, and Francesco Vassallo finished fifth, sixth, and eighth respectively.

Christian Cameron emerged as the victor in the ROK VLR Junior as he survived a rough and tumble main event to climb to the top step of the podium. Also competing in the ROK Junior class, Cameron earned a top-ten result finishing seventh. Earning his first win as a BirelART North America driver and his first Florida Winter Tour win, Cameron will look to carry this momentum through the rest of 2023.

ROK VLR Senior drivers collected a trio of top-ten finishes led by Aiden Shimbashi who crossed the line in a P5 effort. Joining him in the front half of the field, Josh Soumvalis and Sarah Vico finished ninth and tenth. In ROK VLR Master, Michel Legrand crossed the line in seventh.

Next up for BirelART North America will be a return to the Orlando Kart Center and the opening round of the Superkarts! USA Pro Tour March 30 to April 2.

For more information to become part of the BirelART, Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc or TM Racing dealer networks or information on how to join the PSL Karting / BirelART North America Race Team for the 2023 season, please contact Raphael@PSLKarting.com.