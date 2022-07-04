Foster Dominates Rotax Senior in Saskatoon

A last-minute decision to join the KartPlex racing team and compete in the opening round of the Max Karting Group Rotax Canada Final paid dividends for Alberta’s Kevin Foster as he dominated the weekend in Saskatoon en route to a convincing victory on Sunday afternoon.

Foster (KartPlex/JV Kart) paced the Rotax Senior group from the get-go and in Qualifying on Saturday, he posted the fastest time around the Martensville Speedway circuit by more than two-tenths of a second, amongst a strong group of competitors.

The pressure came on in the heat races but Foster didn’t fold. Smartly he overtook when needed to and scored two of the three heat race wins, one in the dry and one in the wet while finishing third in the other, battling a wet track on slicks.

This kept him on the front row for Sunday and he dominated both the PreFinal and Final races.

He held off an early challenge from Jason Leung (AJR/Kosmic) in the PreFinal but checked out when the packed battled for second behind him.

In the Final, it was an unchallenged flag-to-flag drive culminating in a 4.2-second margin of victory.

In the battle for second, Mark Newson (OD/Exprit) advanced from third on the grid into the position on the opening lap, but under pressure from Leung he slipped back to third at the halfway mark. Leung held on to the spot from there with Newson holding third, just ahead of a charging Griffin Dowler (Apollo/TonyKart). Coltin McCaughan (SodiKart) came home in fifth.

With a very strong weekend, Foster opens up the Canada Final championship with a very big lead, but with another full event on tap where every session matters, anything is possible when the series hosts round two in Warburg, Alberta.

Max Karting Group Canada Final – Rotax Senior Final Results