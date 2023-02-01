Five Race Weekends on the Docket for KartStars Canada

Another set of race dates for the 2023 karting season was revealed today as KartStars Canada released their five-race calendar.

The series confirmed they will start and finish at Goodwood Kartways, beginning on May 20-21 and capping off with a night race on September 23.

The KartStars Canada National Championship will return to Shannonville Motorsports Park on August 10-13 and will also act as round three of the championship.

As of now, rounds two and four have dates confirmed but no locations yet. Speaking with the series, they are hoping to confirm the tracks for those two races soon. Previous years have seen races hosted at Point Pelee Karting, Flamboro Speedway and 3S Go-Karts and we expect one or two of these tracks will be back.

2023 KartStars Canada Schedule

Round #1, May 20-21, Goodwood Kartways

Round #2, July 1-2, TBA

Round #3, August 10-13, Shannonville Motorsports Park

Round #4, September 2-3, TBA

Round #5, September 23, Goodwood Kartways

To learn more about the series, visit their website, http://kartsportcanada.ca.

