Firano Motorsport and Greyhound Racing Seats Announce Exciting New Partnership

Press release by: Firano Motorsport.

Firano Motorsport are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking new partnership with Greyhound Racing Seats that is set to accelerate performance both on and off the track. Firano Motorsport is the new North American importer and distributor for Greyhound seats and accessories. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders united by a shared passion for speed, precision, and excellence.

Firano Motorsport has a proven track record in competitive racing and driver development that is second to none. Adding Greyhound products to our existing portfolio of products will provide us, our supported race teams and dealer network an edge on the established competition.

Greyhound Racing Seats has a reputation for delivering world-class karting solutions engineered for the demands of high-performance racing. While a lesser-known brand in North America, in Europe and the Pan Pacific, they are the chosen partner for dozens of race teams and have nearly one hundred World, European, Pan Pacific and National championships with drivers using their products.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Greyhound,” said Christopher Tufford, Director of Operations at Firano Motorsports. “Their commitment to quality and performance aligns perfectly with everything we stand for. Together, we’re going to push boundaries and take things to the next level together in North America.”