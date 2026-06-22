Connect with us
Premier Karting

CKN | CanadianKartingNews.com | Because Karting is a way of Life!

Fazari Charges to Rotax Junior Victory at Mosport

#RMCONTARIO

Fazari Charges to Rotax Junior Victory at Mosport

Published on

Marco Fazari timed his charge to perfection on Sunday at the Mosport Karting Centre, racing to victory in the Rotax Junior Final during Round 2 of the Rotax Max Challenge Ontario championship.

The Rotax Junior category delivered exciting racing throughout the weekend, with multiple drivers showing race-winning speed. Round 1 winner Antoine Bazinet (Pfaff/Gillard) entered the event as the driver to beat after earning the CKN Fastest Qualifier Award and backing it up with a heat race victory and a dominant Super Heat win.

However, when the Final began, it was Leo Da Silva (REM/Kosmic) who wasted no time taking control of the race.

Starting near the front, Da Silva made a bold move on the opening lap to wrestle the lead away from Bazinet and appeared poised to challenge for the victory. Unfortunately, his race took an unexpected turn on lap three when he encountered sand that had been dragged onto the circuit following an incident the lap before. Sliding wide through corner six, Da Silva was forced to gather up his kart and dropped all the way back to sixth position.

The misfortune handed the lead to Olivier Chasse (Prime/RedSpeed), who paced the field over the next three laps while a hungry pack of challengers closed in behind him.

Ryker Magro (Ultra Kart) was the next driver to emerge at the front, making his move on Chasse to take over the race lead. Yet Magro’s time at the front lasted only a single lap as Fazari was rapidly working his way forward. Setting some of the fastest laps of the race, Fazari caught and passed Magro before immediately beginning to pull away from the field.

Once out front, Fazari was untouchable.

The Racing Edge Motorsports driver steadily increased his advantage over the closing laps and crossed the finish line 1.541 seconds clear of the competition, throwing his arms into the air in celebration after a commanding drive to victory.

Behind him, Magro drove a smart race to secure the runner-up position and collect valuable championship points.

The battle for the final podium spot provided plenty of drama right to the checkered flag. Bazinet found himself under intense pressure from the recovering Da Silva and Nicholas Lorusso in the closing laps. After eighteen laps of racing, just 0.178 seconds separated the trio at the finish line, with Bazinet narrowly hanging on to third position.

Da Silva’s impressive recovery drive earned him fourth, while Lorusso completed the top five after one of his strongest performances of the season.

Ethan Tyers crossed the line sixth, followed by Chasse, whose early stint at the front ultimately resulted in a seventh-place finish. Stefano Lanzillotta, Robert Tronchi Jr. and Ivan Cheung rounded out the top ten.

Another solid weekend for Bazinet keeps him in the championship lead as RMC Ontario steers to Toronto Motorsports Park for round three in only a few short weeks.

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

PosDriverTimeDiffLapsBest Lap
1MARCO FAZARI17:15.1450.0001856.628
2RYKER MAGRO17:16.6861.5411856.783
3ANTOINE BAZINET17:17.8352.6901856.822
4LEO DA SILVA17:17.8952.7501856.806
5NICHOLAS LORUSSO17:18.0132.8681856.813
6ETHAN TYERS17:23.8838.7381856.709
7OLIVIER CHASSE17:24.6879.5421856.965
8STEFANO LANZILLOTTA17:24.9639.8181856.880
9ROBERT TRONCHI JR17:25.16110.0161856.936
10IVAN CHEUNG17:27.45812.3131857.105
11ASHER PAVAN17:30.57615.4311856.923
12NIKO WERNER17:31.41216.2671857.511
13MATEO PAI17:32.18017.0351857.317
14RORY BAZIUK17:33.88518.7401857.217
15WILLIAM ROSSETTI17:38.52323.3781857.485
16ROY CHANG17:38.75723.6121857.325
17MASSIMO LORUSSO17:40.09824.9531857.543
18MARLEY CHAUDHARY17:40.22425.0791857.290
19CHRISTOPHER JACINTO17:40.77125.6261857.598
20HUDSON URLIN17:43.60528.4601857.536
21CARLO LOT17:44.19429.0491857.056
22KAELEB PINHO17:44.74129.5961857.585
23THOMAS BESNER17:46.46031.3151857.684
24CHRISTIAN DAMIANIDIS17:50.87435.7291857.009
25SAMUEL WERIER17:58.52843.3831858.598
DNFMELVILLE DOS SANTOS11:47.7300.0001257.676
DNFLORENZO PIGLIAROLO8:18.7280.000859.411

Related Topics:, , ,
To Top