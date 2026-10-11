Experience on His Side, Roman Doria Ready for Another SuperFinal Challenge

For the second consecutive year, Roman Doria is preparing to take on some of the world’s best at the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy. But this time, he’s arriving with a little more experience, a KartStars Canada championship to his name, and a familiar engine package that could help him take another step forward on the international stage.

After capturing the 2026 KartStars Canada Championship, Doria earned his return invitation to the prestigious event at South Garda Karting in Lonato, Italy, where he will compete in the newly introduced VLR Senior ROK category.

Having already experienced the intensity of the SuperFinal in 2025, Doria knows what awaits him when the racing begins. The competition is fierce, the margins are incredibly tight, and every position matters.

“I’m even more excited this year because I have some experience racing in Italy and a better understanding of the competition here,” Doria told CKN. “I’m very grateful to be able to come back and race against some of the best drivers in the world.”

His first SuperFinal appearance provided a valuable education in European-style racing, particularly when it came to racecraft, aggression, and the importance of positioning himself near the front of the field.

At South Garda Karting, where the competition is relentless and passing opportunities can be difficult to capitalize on, Doria learned that a strong qualifying performance can make all the difference.

“Last year taught me how important it is to be aggressive and be consistent in my racecraft,” he explained. “Having a good position in qualifying will be key to a successful race. On this track, fighting back from the back is a big challenge.”

Those lessons, combined with another successful season of racing in Canada, have helped Doria develop into a more confident competitor.

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

His biggest accomplishment of 2026 came through the KartStars Canada Championship, where his performances throughout the season secured the championship title and, with it, another opportunity to represent Canada at one of karting’s most celebrated international events.

“Winning the championship meant a lot to me because it showed all the hard work we put in throughout the year, and it makes this SuperFinal even more special.”

One of the most intriguing aspects of Doria’s return to Italy is the introduction of the VLR Senior ROK category to the SuperFinal program.

Unlike last year, Doria will be competing with an engine package he already knows well, having spent much of the Canadian season racing with the VLR engine. That familiarity could prove valuable as he works to find the final tenths of a second needed to challenge the international competition.

“Having raced the VLR package for half the season in Canada, I’m already comfortable with it, so I can focus on getting faster and more consistent rather than having to learn a new engine.”

While the category is new to the SuperFinal, Doria certainly isn’t expecting an easy ride. With drivers arriving from around the world, he anticipates another highly competitive week of racing, but he is also confident that the Canadian contingent has what it takes to compete.

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

“I expect the competition to be very strong, and everyone will be looking to make the most out of this incredible opportunity,” he said. “I think Canadian drivers will be competitive. We have strong talent back home, and an event like this can let us showcase that.”

Doria has also taken advantage of arriving in Italy ahead of the event, using the additional time to focus on his physical preparation and mentally prepare for the demanding race week.

That preparation will be important at South Garda Karting, a circuit that demands precision and consistency through every corner. With one section flowing directly into the next, even a small mistake can compromise an entire lap.

“One of the biggest challenges is being consistent through every corner because on this track every corner flows into the next,” Doria explained.

But despite the challenges, there is nowhere he’d rather be racing.

“I love everything about this track: the challenging corners, the speed, environment, competition. The world comes together here.”

With a KartStars Canada championship under his belt, valuable international experience, and a familiar engine package beneath him, Doria has plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading into his second ROK Cup SuperFinal.

Still, rather than placing all of his expectations on a particular finishing position, the young Canadian is approaching the event with a focus on continuous improvement and making the most of an opportunity he has worked hard to earn.

“Representing Canada is something I am very proud of, and I am very grateful for this opportunity,” he concluded. “A successful SuperFinal would mean making progress in every session and leaving Italy knowing I gave everything I had.”

For Doria, the opportunity to return to South Garda Karting is already a reward for an excellent season in Canada. Now, with the lessons of last year’s experience behind him, he’ll look to turn that experience into an even stronger performance on the world stage.

The ROK Cup SuperFinal runs from October 14-17 at South Garda Karting with a live stream of the main events available to watch on Saturday, October 17. CKN will be trackside to support Team Canada, posting results, updates, photos and more as our seven Canadian drivers compete with the best Rokkers from around the world. Be sure to follow along on our website and social media to catch all the action.