Excitement Looms for Cup Karts Canada as Registration Opens

Canadian karters have made a statement this year so far in Cup Karts competition south of the border and soon it will finally be time for three of the most anticipated races of the year, the sophomore season of the Cup Karts Canada Division.

They’ve added a third race to their calendar at a new track, adjusted their ruleset to align more with the entire Cup Karts program, will use the harder and longer-lasting Vega Red tire and have a considerable amount of momentum ahead of their first race, which will take place at Karting Trois-Rivieres on June 10-11.

We’ve been to three major events so far this year and within the Briggs community, plenty of the chatter has been about Cup Karts and how much racers are looking forward to all three races this summer. A conversation with Gerald Caseley this morning also informed me that registrations are well ahead of this time last year for race 1 and Reserved parking spots are filling up fast too.

Cup Karts has adjusted its schedule a small bit this year too to help maximize track time as racers will get two full race days of action. The driver’s briefing and prize raffle will take place at the end of practice on Friday so that karts can hit the track earlier on Saturday morning. And prizes, Cup Karts has plenty of great items to raffle off to their racers, including something awesome from CKN.

Racers are reminded to pay attention when they complete their registration on the http://cupkarts.com website, more specifically to select the correct race to register for. Ensure you scroll down to the Cup Karts Canada section before selecting “Register now”. We all know it would be fun to race in New Jersey, but that one doesn’t count for the Canada Division points.

There is also early bird pricing that is available until the end of the day on Saturday, May 27.

CKN will support all three rounds of the Cup Karts Canada division this year and we have a special offer for our photo services. Any driver who orders our Cup Karts Canada photo package for $300.00 will receive a free photo print from each of the three Cup Karts races. To order, head over to our CKN online store, or send us an email or message if you’d prefer to pay at the race track. This offer is only available to those who order before the completion of the first event in Trois-Rivieres.

Round two will shift to the middle ground between the majority of Ontario and Quebec racers. Lombardy Karting near Smiths Falls, Ontario will host on July 8-9 and will be new for plenty of karters. It’s an old-school circuit, short and sweet and perfect for Briggs racing. And just like last year, Cup Karts Canada will crown their champions at Goodwood Kartways on August 5-6.

To learn more about the Cup Karts Canada Division, head over to the Cup Karts website: http://cupkarts.com.