Excitement Builds for the 2025 KartStars Canada National Championship at Shannonville

With over 280 entries already confirmed well ahead of the registration deadline, anticipation is mounting as final preparations are made for the 2025 KartStars Canada National Championship at Shannonville Motorsport Park. The Online Registration portal remains open until 8:00 PM tonight — don’t miss your chance to join what promises to be an unforgettable event!

Returning to this iconic venue for the fifth time, the KartStars team is energized by the momentum behind this year’s event.

“Shannonville holds a special place for many in the karting community,” said event promoter Daniel Di Leo. “Our goal is to bring this championship back to its former prominence, and the response so far shows we’re well on our way. The ‘Bear’ Trophy is back for our 15 National Champions, registrations keep rolling in, and our event t-shirts look amazing. We’ve decided that EVERYONE who registers by 8:00 PM tonight will receive a complimentary shirt. We can’t wait for what’s shaping up to be some of the best kart racing in the country.”

Fifteen drivers will be crowned National Champions and awarded the prestigious ‘Bear’ Trophy. Top tuners will also be recognized with the return of the Tuner Awards, and winners in all Rok classes will earn tickets to the Rok SuperFinal.

Move-in and paddock setup begins Thursday morning, with practice sessions starting at 12:00 PM. Free on-site camping is available, complete with 24-hour access to washrooms and showers. The action heats up Friday with the first of three podium ceremonies, celebrating winners in the Friday Night Shoot-Out classes: Briggs Cadet Pro, Briggs Junior Pro, and Briggs Senior Pro.

