Epic International Awards for RFKC ROK Champions!

Three drivers have secured a coveted ticket to the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy for their Ron Fellows Karting Championship championship efforts while the vice-champions and third-place finishers will be going to Las Vegas!

An action-packed weekend of racing saw two of the three champions cap off their title chase with a victory at the Hamilton Karting Complex, while the third came down to the wire to see who would become champion.

Gianluca Savaglio (REM/Kosmic) was dominant all weekend long in ROK Senior. He drove to victory in both Finals and built on his championship margin of Frankie Esposito (Prime/BirelART). He’s been to the SuperFinal before and has shown he’s capable of racing with the best Rokkers in the world.

Third in the championship went to Brazilian Diego Ramos, who had two race wins to his credit but was unable to attend the championship finale due to a scheduling conflict.

Gianluca Savaglio (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Junior ROK was controlled by the Racing Edge Motorsports/Kosmic trio of Olivier Mrak, Cole Medeiros and Decklan Deonarine. While Pearce Wade (Prime/BirelART) did his best to mix some red into the races for victory, ultimately it was Mrak getting Saturday’s race win and Medeiros taking the victory on Sunday.

Mrak managed the weekend to stay ahead of his teammates and notch his first RFKC title to book his ticket to Italy. He competed at the SuperFinal in 2023 and will utilize that experience to come back stronger in 2024.

Olivier Mrak (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Finally, in Mini Rok there was an impressive display of driving by Ava Cabral (Prime/BirelART) to sweep the weekend’s race victories, helping her move up to third place in the overall championship.

The championship race was a close battle between Massimo Lorusso (KGR/CRG) and Ryker Magro (Prime/BirelART). Entering the weekend there was a slight advantage for Magro in the points, but Lorusso battled hard in every session to stay ahead of his championship rival and accumulated enough points to overtake and seal the title.

He will get his first taste of European competition at the SuperFinal for his efforts.

Massimo Lorusso (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

The ROK Cup SuperFinal is held at the mecca of karting, the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonata, Italy, welcoming Rokkers from around the globe for a world-championship-type special event. The event is reserved for invited champions and wildcard drivers only.

In addition to the championship prizes, second and third-place finishers were awarded entries to ROK Vegas. This special event takes place in the parking lot of the RIO Hotel and Casino in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada on a temporary circuit built to challenge racers on a design nobody has ever driven before. Last year’s event welcomed over 300 drivers from around the world and is open to any Rok Cup racer wanting to participate.

To learn more about ROK Vegas and to register, head over to https://rokcupusa.com/rok-vegas/