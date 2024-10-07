EPIC Four Weeks on Tap for CKN and Canadian Karters!

In just two days, CKN is about to embark on one of its most thrilling and action-packed journeys yet, following Canadian karting talent around the globe!

Over the next four weeks, CKN will be front and center at some of the most prestigious international karting events, where Canadian racers will be chasing some of the sport’s biggest titles. It’s going to be an unforgettable month of competition, and we can’t wait to cheer on our Canadian stars!

First up this weekend is the highly anticipated Cup Karts Grand Nationals in New Castle, Indiana. With over 625 entries, it promises to be a spectacular showdown of four-cycle Briggs racing. Nearly 100 of those competitors will proudly represent Canada, battling in every category and pushing to bring home the biggest trophies. To top it off, the Cup Karts Canada Division will crown their champions and celebrate the top finishers in each class.

Right after Indiana, we’re jetting off to Italy for two of the world’s premier single-make invitational races. First on the agenda: the ROK Cup SuperFinal at the iconic South Garda Karting circuit. Rokkers from all corners of the globe will converge at this legendary track, and the Maple Leaf flag will be flying high! Canadians have enjoyed success at this event before, with Jensen Burnett’s unforgettable 2021 victory. This year, a talented group of 15 Canadian karters is ready to take on the challenge, eager to bring home even more success for the ROK Cup Canada program.

As soon as the SuperFinal wraps up, we’re racing off to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals at the Napoli International Circuit. This event, often hailed as the “Olympics of karting,” will feature competitors from more than 60 nations, all racing on identical equipment provided by the event. It’s a special year as Rotax celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Grand Finals, and Team Canada is poised for greatness. With 21 Canadians making up one of the largest teams, and fresh off Ben Cooper’s 2023 title, there’s no doubt we’ll see more Canadian success on this world stage.

And just when you think it couldn’t get any better, we’ll wrap up this epic four-week journey in none other than Las Vegas for ROK Cup USA’s ROK Vegas event! Set against the dazzling Vegas skyline, this unique race takes place on a temporary circuit at the RIO Hotel and Casino. The atmosphere is electric every year, and the challenges of the evolving track conditions make it one of the most exciting events on the calendar.

It’s going to be a whirlwind of competition, travel, and triumphs, and CKN is honoured to be there, capturing it all! Let’s go, Team Canada!

We are so humbled to travel to these spectacular events each year to support the Canadian racers and provide news, photos and updates for those following along at home.

