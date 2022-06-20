Epic Canada Day Weekend On Tap at CMI

The Canadian Mini Indy is gearing up to host an epic double-header of races during the Canada Day long weekend, July 1st to 3rd.

Racers will get three days of on-track action to battle it out for bragging rights, trophies and some spectacular prizes, and an excellent opportunity to get track time ahead of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship event at CMI (July 8-10).

Kicking off on Friday, July 1, the Canada Day Cup will be a night race with the Finals taking place under the lights. The Hamilton Regional Kart Club will welcome the Mosport International Karting Association for some interclub battling and added competition. Practice will begin at 3:00 PM and the event will run as the sun sets, where the lights will turn on and the action will surely heat up.

The Canada Cup has a prestigious value in Canadian karting and has shifted to CMI for the first time. Running the Finals under the lights adds a new element to the event and organizers are very excited to host for the first time. Prizes will be awarded to the top-three finishers in each class as well as a number of raffles to be drawn at the podium celebration.

For those sticking around for the full weekend, Saturday, July 2 will be a practice day throughout the afternoon.

Capping off the double-header weekend on Sunday, July 3 will be the annual HRKC CKN Dash for Cash, a non-points fun-filled day with big cash awards and plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Last year, CMI and the HRKC awarded more than $15,000 in cash and prizes during the Dash for Cash event with the race winners of the largest classes scoring a very nice payday.

Registration for the event can be completed online or in-person at CMI. Click here to register online.

To learn more about the Canadian Mini Indy or the Hamilton Regional Kart Club, visit their new website https://canadianminiindy.com/.