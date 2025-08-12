Epic Battles Decide the Bears at KartStars Canada Nationals

The 2025 KartStars Canada National Championships brought the Canadian karting community together this past weekend for four days of fierce competition, camaraderie, and celebration at the Shannonville Motorsports Park, just east of Belleville, Ontario. Known for its wide, fast and flowing layout and its rich history in both motorsport and karting, Shannonville once again played host to the nation’s top talent, all chasing the prestigious Shannonville Bear trophy.

This one-of-a-kind award is handed out exclusively at this event, making it one of the most sought-after prizes in Canadian karting. For some, this year marked their first Bear; for others, it was another addition to an already impressive collection.

The atmosphere was as much a part of the weekend as the racing itself. The paddock was packed, with most families and teams camping on-site to soak up the summer karting festival vibe. Four days of competition under clear blue skies, paired with plenty of off-track laughter and late-night bench racing, created a special sense of community. While Sunday’s heat pushed both drivers and engines to the limit, the conditions were otherwise ideal for racing.

Friday – A Sunset Shootout to Start the Show

After two days of practice, Friday’s action opened with a unique set of “Shootout” races for KartStars Senior Pro, Junior Pro, and Cadet Pro. These short, high-intensity contests ran under special weight and rule formats, designed to increase the playing field and encourage close racing. Each shootout featured a quick qualifying session followed by a 16-lap dash as the sun lowered over the circuit.

In Senior Pro, Nicky Palladino converted his qualifying pace into victory, fending off Jaden Harry and Vasil Tchiplakov. Junior Pro saw Ethan Tyers take control, holding off a hard-charging Asher Pavan and Robert Tronchi Jr. The Cadet Pro category belonged to Thomas Du, who started his weekend in perfect fashion by taking the first Bear of the event ahead of Yousef Adi and Luke Bulpitt.

While the shootouts were the highlight of the evening, the Vortex ROK categories also began their competitive programs, setting the stage for a weekend-long battle that would conclude on Championship Sunday.

Briggs Cadet roars into corner 1 on Friday evening led by Yousef Adi (63) and Thomas Du (50) – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Saturday – Bears, Big Grids, and a Photo Finish for the Ages

The first official race day of the Nationals saw four more Bears awarded in the Briggs & Stratton classes, while the Vortex ROK divisions continued their heat racing. The sheer size of the Briggs grids once again demonstrated the strength of grassroots karting in Canada, with the Briggs Senior field hitting an event-high 43 entries.

KartStars Cadet featured a thrilling duel between Luke Bulpitt and Friday winner Thomas Du, with Bulpitt emerging on top. In KartStars Junior, Asher Pavan made his first trip to the top step of the weekend, followed by Blake Fregeau and Noah Anderson.

But the defining moment of the day came in Briggs Senior. For most of the 12-lap Final, it appeared Owen McCarthy would secure the win for Prime Powerteam, leading every lap from the start. However, in the drag race to the line, his teammate Logan Pacza managed to nose ahead by just 0.002 seconds, the second closest finish of the entire weekend. Nicky Palladino completed the podium in third.

Briggs Masters saw veteran Jason Rothman put in a commanding drive, pulling away from Ryan Brutzki and Dalton Watson to earn his Bear.

Briggs Senior lining up for their Final on Saturday – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Sunday – Championship Glory and Invitations to Italy

The final day of racing crowned not only more Shannonville Bear winners but also international qualifiers. In the Vortex ROK categories, the four class champions earned invitations to the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy, adding even more prestige to their victories.

Mini Rok saw Asher Pavan collect his second win of the weekend, ahead of Christian Damianidis and the ever-present Thomas Du. Ethan Pollack claimed VLR Senior, while VLR Junior went to Cole Medeiros, and VLR Masters was topped by Andrew Valenzano.

In the Briggs races, the ultra-close competition continued. Briggs Junior Lite saw Roy Chang take the win over Pavan, who scored his fourth podium of the weekend, and Cody Shaw. Briggs Cadet produced another tight finish, with Yousef Adi edging out Bulpitt and Du. A razor-thin 0.001-second margin initially decided Briggs Junior between Cole Campin and Ethan Chan, but Chan was later disqualified when his rear bumper fell off in the closing laps.

KartStars Senior, the headline class for the day, was all David Barnes, who managed the pressure perfectly to secure the win over Zach Boam and Masters winner Jason Rothman.

Photo finish in Briggs Junior! Cole Campin (229) wins by 0.001 seconds over Ethan Chan (232) – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Standout Performers

Several drivers made themselves impossible to ignore over the weekend:

Asher Pavan – One of the busiest and most successful drivers of the Nationals, Pavan claimed two wins (KartStars Junior, Mini Rok) and two runner-up finishes (KartStars Junior Pro, Briggs Junior Lite). His consistency kept him at the front in every race he entered.

Thomas Du – Another driver to stand on the podium every day. Du opened with a win in KartStars Cadet Pro on Friday, then added a second place in KartStars Cadet on Saturday and a third in Briggs Cadet on Sunday.

Logan Pacza – Delivered the weekend’s most dramatic moment in Saturday’s Briggs Senior Final, edging teammate Owen McCarthy by just 0.002 seconds after trailing the entire race.

Cole Campin – Won Sunday’s Briggs Junior Final in a nail-biter that initially appeared to be decided by 0.001 seconds over Ethan Chan.

Ethan Pollack – Absolutely flawless in VLR Senior. He topped Qualifying, won every heat, and dominated the Final to go undefeated. His performance earned him the Journie Driver of the Weekend award.

Cole Medeiros – Fresh from victory at last week’s Canada Final in Edmonton, Medeiros carried his momentum to Shannonville, dominating the VLR Junior Final to claim another major national win in his incredible 2025 season.

Ethan Pollack celebrates his perfect weekend in VLR Senior – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

A Weekend to Remember

While a few off-track issues were the only blemish on an otherwise exceptional event, the on-track product delivered everything that makes Canadian karting special: big grids, close battles, and sportsmanship that often extended well past the checkered flag. Nearly every Briggs final was decided by less than a tenth of a second, proving that at Shannonville, the difference between winning a Bear and just missing out can come down to the blink of an eye.

As the dust settles and the Bears find their new homes, the 2025 KartStars Canada Nationals will be remembered not just for its champions, but for the shared experience of a paddock united by the love of racing.

VLR Junior Podium – Leonardo Serravalle (left), Cole Medeiros and his mechanics (centre) and James Tufford (right) – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN