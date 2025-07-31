Connect with us
#CanadaFinal

East vs West: Who Will Win the MKG Canada Final?

Our preview of the Max Karting Group Canada Final and the full entry list.
This weekend, the Max Karting Group Canada Final is set to ignite Stratotech Racing Park with what may be the most true-to-form national showdown Canadian karting will see all season. With entries representing every major karting province, Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, the best from coast to coast will battle it out just outside of Edmonton, Alberta.

Up for grabs? Six prestigious tickets to represent Canada at the 2025 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain, and national bragging rights, of course.

The Canada Final features a unique format, with three full race days, Friday, Saturday, and Championship Sunday, where drivers will accumulate points across the weekend. But there’s a catch: competitors only have two sets of MOJO tires to last them all three days, and with a forecast that could bring rain into play, strategy and adaptability will be just as critical as outright speed.

Let’s take a look at the classes:

Micro Max – East vs West

Six names have emerged as potential champions in Micro Max, with the battle lines drawn between eastern and western Canada. Can Heston Jeffrey, Jack Klym or Joshua Wheeler defend the home turf? Or will Lincoln Lima, Yousef Adi or Max Koutsoukis take the title back to Ontario or Quebec? Wheeler’s experience racing out east could be a key advantage, and watch out for Lima and Heston pulling double duty in Mini Max, valuable seat time that could be a game-changer.

6HESTON JEFFERYALBERTA
11LIMA LINCOLNONTARIO
13KOUTSOUKIS MAXONTARIO
20CHAN TYLERBRITISH COLUMBIA
22BEHNKE NICO
28KLYM JACKMANITOBA
33WHEELER JOSHUAALBERTA
45BEAUCHESNE FELIXUSA
63ADI YOUSEFONTARIO
69VAN DASSELAAR JACK
98TEO GEORGESASKATCHEWAN

Mini Max – Anyone’s Game

With ten capable contenders, Mini Max is wide open. With last year’s champion having graduated to Juniors, the crown is there for the taking. The Lorusso and Heston brothers bring double trouble to the field. Lennox Campbell was a title contender last year and will be eager to finish the job this time. Mateo Pai enters as a race winner in RMC Ontario, while Lincoln Lima’s Winter Trophy podium proves he can go the distance. Add in a comeback story from William Rossetti and the consistent pace of Charles Teo, and this could be the category to watch.

106JEFFERY HESTONALBERTA
108PAI MATEOBRITISH COLUMBIA
111LIMA LINCOLNONTARIO
113KLYM JACKSASKATCHEWAN
119ROSSETTI WILLIAMQUEBEC
137WHEELER JOSHUAALBERTA
140CAMPBELL LENNOXSASKATCHEWAN
169LORUSSO MASSIMOONTARIO
196JEFFERY HARRISONALBERTA
197TEO CHARLESSASKATCHEWAN
199LORUSSO NICHOLASONTARIO

Rotax Junior – A Talented Field of 18

There’s no shortage of talent in Junior Max. The eastern trio of Cole Medeiros, Nathan Dupuis and Alexis Baillargeon have been in peak form this season, and they’ll look to make their presence felt in the west. Grayson Talaba and Mini Max graduate Christian Sanguinetti could play spoilers, and don’t count out local standout Everleigh Kozakowski. With three races to decide the champion, it’s anyone’s guess who will come out on top.

206SIEPKA CONALL
207GODDARD LOGAN
208SIPERKO ACHILLESUSA
211CHEUNG IVANALBERTA
215TALABA GRAYSONBRITISH COLUMBIA
221SANGUINETTI CHRISTIANALBERTA
223CABRAL AVAONTARIO
234DURI COHEN
241DUPUIS NATHANONTARIO
242KLEINE TEAGANBRITISH COLUMBIA
248MEYERS MATTHEWALBERTA
251GADOURY KINGSTONQUEBEC
257PASOWISTY GAGE
263CHASSE OLIVIERQUEBEC
270MEDEIROS COLEONTARIO
277KOZAKOWSKI EVERLEIGHALBERTA
292MEYERS SAMUELALBERTA
296BAILLARGEON ALEXISQUEBEC

Rotax Senior – 38 Entries, Countless Storylines

Senior Max is bursting with talent. Defending champion Mark Newson wants a repeat, but he’ll have to fend off a deep field, including nine drivers with Rotax Grand Finals experience. Griffin Dowler remains a Western favourite, but Ontario’s Racing Edge Motorsports brings heavy hitters like Antoine Lemieux, William Bouthillier, Joshua Soumvalis and Oliver Mrak. BC’s top talents, Josh Finer, Ian Qiu, and Marco Kacic, will also be looking to shake things up.

This is going to be a war.

301BOUMAN TANNERALBERTA
302SABOURIN ARNAUDQUEBEC
303BOSCHMANN LUCASALBERTA
304KALLIS SAVANAHALBERTA
305CARPENTER THEO
306DOWLER GRIFFINALBERTA
308MACLEAN LACHLAN
309DONNELLY MANNIXSASKATCHEWAN
311KYSWATY NICOLEALBERTA
314WILLIAMS MACYUSA
316OLIVER WILLIAMBRITISH COLUMBIA
317PERREAULT SPENCERALBERTA
319HAND LUCASALBERTA
321MACFARLANE CARLTONALBERTA
322DUNNING SKYLARALBERTA
323RADOSEVIC DEVON
327FINER JOSHBRITISH COLUMBIA
328CARRUTHERS AIDANALBERTA
333GLOVER SEANBRITISH COLUMBIA
334GELLINGS DEVONALBERTA
336THORPE-DOUBBLE GRAYSONBRITISH COLUMBIA
340LIEN TOBYBRITISH COLUMBIA
343BOUTHILLIER WILLIAMQUEBEC
344LUINENBURG CARSONALBERTA
345PERNOD TIMOTHEQUEBEC
348NEWSON MARKALBERTA
351SWANSON JULIANALBERTA
356WADE JOHNUSA
358STERLING SLOANONTARIO
359KACIC MARCOBRITISH COLUMBIA
366QIU IANBRITISH COLUMBIA
369MRAK OLIVERONTARIO
377PRUSS EVANALBERTA
385SOUMVALIS JOSHONTARIO
391LEMIEUX FREDERIQUEQUEBEC
393LEMIEUX ANTOINEQUEBEC
395BITZ BRADLEYALBERTA
398TASKINEN MATTHEWALBERTA

Rotax DD2 – No Room for Error

A dozen drivers. One ticket. The DD2 class is small in numbers but massive in intensity. Can Lucas Pernod go back-to-back? Will Griffin Dowler finally grab the elusive DD2 ticket? Can dark horses like Nolan Bower, Macy Williams, Branco Juverdianu or Ludovic Sabourin rise to the challenge? And with his ticket already booked, will Matthew Taskinen be the spoiler with nothing to lose?

401NANJI LUCASALBERTA
406DOWLER GRIFFINALBERTA
414WILLIAMS MACYUSA
415LUCAS PERNODQUEBEC
416KLEINE PATRICKBRITISH COLUMBIA
428LABELLE TIMOTHYSASKATCHEWAN
434GELLINGS DEVONALBERTA
444JUVERDIANU BRANCOQUEBEC
451MACKAY BENNETTALBERTA
480SABOURIN LUDOVICQUEBEC
488BOWER NOLANONTARIO
498TASKINEN MATTHEWALBERTA

Rotax Masters – Veteran Vibes

Only seven drivers, but plenty of firepower in the Masters category. Noel Dowler and Andy Jaffray are early favourites, but don’t sleep on Quebec’s Simon Proteau or American veteran Billy Cleavelin. Brendon Sanguinetti enters as a wildcard in his first major karting event; can he shake up the status quo?

613PROTEAU SIMONQUEBEC
618SANGUINETTI BRENDONALBERTA
635DOWLER NOELALBERTA
628ANDY JAFFRAYBRITISH COLUMBIA
655TARARAKSIN ANDREY
658CLEAVELIN BILLYUSA
681COULOMBE SYLVAINQUEBEC

The action begins Thursday with practice before three straight days of racing. Points, pressure, and pride will be on the line all weekend long. When the dust settles on Sunday afternoon, Canada’s next group of Rotax Grand Finals ticket holders will be crowned—and the title of Canada Final Champion will be earned the hard way.

Follow all the action on CanadianKartingNews.com throughout the weekend.

